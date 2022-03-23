Text Analytics Market Outlook By Size, Share, Future Growth and Forecast 2022-2030

The global text analytics market size was US$ 6.91 billion in 2021. The global text analytics market size is forecast to reach US$ 30.7 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The process of converting unstructured text into structured data is called text analytics and helps identify patterns and provide new insights. It breaks sentences into components and then evaluates the components using complex software rules and machine learning algorithms. Additionally, this involves text mining, which involves pulling text from a source into a data analysis model, and natural language processing (NLP), which is a way of processing text into data.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The demand for social media analytics and predictive analytics for businesses is driving the growth of the global text analytics market.

Increased customization and industry-specific applications are positively affecting the global market’s growth.

Among the challenges facing the market are the lack of awareness of text analytics, the lack of a skilled workforce, and data privacy and security concerns.

During the forecast period, customer service and competitive intelligence are forecast to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the global text analytics market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the text analytics market has witnessed steady growth. A rise in investments in emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning has created scope for the text analytics market. A growing number of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) use text analytics to gain real-time results, make strategic decisions, and solve customer issues on a priority basis. Further, text analytics identifies actionable insights through aggregating text analysis results and integrating business intelligence (BI) tools for easy-to-understand reports and graphics. Thus, these factors have positively impacted the global market growth.

Regional Insights

North America dominated the text analytics market in 2021 and is forecast to continue dominating during the forecast period. It is due to the proliferation of text analytics solutions in a variety of end-user industries. These include BFSI, retail, and healthcare.

The Asia-Pacific region is forecast to experience significant growth. There is an increase in the need for text analytics solutions in the BFSI sector to improve customer experience and reduce fraud risk. In the insurance industry, text analytics is becoming a feasible solution for detecting fraudulent claims, which is forecast to drive regional market growth.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global text analytics market are:

Clarabridge, Incorporated

IBM

Luminoso Technologies, Incorporated

Megaputer Intelligence, Incorporated

Microsoft Corporation

Micro Focus LLC

Open Text Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

SAS

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global text analytics market segmentation focuses on Component, Enterprise Model, Enterprise Size, Application, Industry Verticals, and Region.

Segmentation based on Component

Software

Services

Segmentation based on Enterprise Model

On-premises

Cloud

Segmentation based on Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small Enterprises

Medium Enterprises

Segmentation based on Application

Customer Experience Management

Marketing Management

Governance, Risk, and Compliance Management

Document Management

Workforce Management

Others

Segmentation based on Industry Verticals

Retail

BFSI

Travel & Hospitality

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

