Text Analytics Market Outlook By Size, Share, Future Growth and Forecast 2022-2030

The global text analytics market size was US$ 6.91 billion in 2021. The global text analytics market size is forecast to reach US$ 30.7 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
The process of converting unstructured text into structured data is called text analytics and helps identify patterns and provide new insights. It breaks sentences into components and then evaluates the components using complex software rules and machine learning algorithms. Additionally, this involves text mining, which involves pulling text from a source into a data analysis model, and natural language processing (NLP), which is a way of processing text into data.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
- The demand for social media analytics and predictive analytics for businesses is driving the growth of the global text analytics market.
- Increased customization and industry-specific applications are positively affecting the global market’s growth.
- Among the challenges facing the market are the lack of awareness of text analytics, the lack of a skilled workforce, and data privacy and security concerns.
- During the forecast period, customer service and competitive intelligence are forecast to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the global text analytics market.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the text analytics market has witnessed steady growth. A rise in investments in emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning has created scope for the text analytics market. A growing number of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) use text analytics to gain real-time results, make strategic decisions, and solve customer issues on a priority basis. Further, text analytics identifies actionable insights through aggregating text analysis results and integrating business intelligence (BI) tools for easy-to-understand reports and graphics. Thus, these factors have positively impacted the global market growth.
Regional Insights
North America dominated the text analytics market in 2021 and is forecast to continue dominating during the forecast period. It is due to the proliferation of text analytics solutions in a variety of end-user industries. These include BFSI, retail, and healthcare.
The Asia-Pacific region is forecast to experience significant growth. There is an increase in the need for text analytics solutions in the BFSI sector to improve customer experience and reduce fraud risk. In the insurance industry, text analytics is becoming a feasible solution for detecting fraudulent claims, which is forecast to drive regional market growth.
Leading Competitors
The leading prominent companies profiled in the global text analytics market are:
- Clarabridge, Incorporated
- IBM
- Luminoso Technologies, Incorporated
- Megaputer Intelligence, Incorporated
- Microsoft Corporation
- Micro Focus LLC
- Open Text Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- SAP SE
- SAS
- Other Prominent Players
Scope of the Report
The global text analytics market segmentation focuses on Component, Enterprise Model, Enterprise Size, Application, Industry Verticals, and Region.
Segmentation based on Component
- Software
- Services
Segmentation based on Enterprise Model
- On-premises
- Cloud
Segmentation based on Enterprise Size
- Large Enterprises
- Small Enterprises
- Medium Enterprises
Segmentation based on Application
- Customer Experience Management
- Marketing Management
- Governance, Risk, and Compliance Management
- Document Management
- Workforce Management
- Others
Segmentation based on Industry Verticals
- Retail
- BFSI
- Travel & Hospitality
- Media & Entertainment
- Healthcare
- IT & Telecom
- Others
Segmentation based on Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
What are the key findings of the report?
•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.
•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.
•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.
