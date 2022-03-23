Polyphenol Market Industry Size, Share, Revenue Growth, Development and Demand Forecast 2022-2030

The global polyphenol market size was US$ 1.68 billion in 2021. The global polyphenol market size is forecast to reach US$ 2.9 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

A polyphenol is a naturally occurring compound found in plant foods such as fruits, vegetables, herbal teas, spices, dark chocolate, and wines. In other words, they can neutralize harmful free radicals that would otherwise damage your cells and increase your risk of conditions such as cancer, diabetes, and heart disease.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Growing demand for herbal products, increased health benefits offered by polyphenol, and an increase in the elderly population are factors driving the global polyphenol market growth.

The aging population has fueled a demand for fortified food supplements to reduce the effects of chronic diseases, which is forecast to boost the global polyphenol market.

Consumers with busy lifestyles and hectic schedules are now looking for healthy drinks, which contain polyphenol as a key ingredient that can enhance their physical and mental well-being. Consequently, all of these factors contribute to the growth of the polyphenol market globally.

Increasing R&D investments and technological advances are forecast to fuel polyphenol market demand and generate growth opportunities.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive effect on the global polyphenol market. Due to the increased adoption of dietary supplements and health care during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, COVID-19 guidelines and lock-down implementations across several regions have slowed the global market. A lack of transportation and workforce had slowed the global market’s growth. As a result, investors and productivity were affected.

Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific region dominates the global Polyphenol market. This is due to growing health concerns among older people and youth. The increase in the food & beverage industry in developing countries such as China and India is forecast to generate the largest share of the polyphenol market.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global polyphenol market are:

Ajinomoto Co., Incorporated

Aquanova AG

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

Botaniex, Incorporated

Chongqing kerui nanhai pharmaceutical co., limited

Martin Bauer GmbH & Co. KG

Indena S.p.A.

FutureCeuticals, Incorporated

Glanbia Nutritionals, Incorporated

CPC Ingredients Limited

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global polyphenol market segmentation focuses on Product Type, Type, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Product Type

Apple

Green Tea

Grape Seeds

Others

Segmentation based on Type

Flavonoid

Resveratrol

Phenolic Acid

Lignin

Segmentation based on Application

Functional Beverages

Functional Foods

Dietary Supplements

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

