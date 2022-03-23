PC-Based Automation Market Demands and Trends with Players 2030 | Beckhoff Automation, Mitsubishi Electric, Honeywell

PC-Based Automation Market is valued approximately USD 32.74 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.9% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

The PC-based automation entails the usage of the software to direct the real-time (RTOS) application, written in the C#, C++, and .NET, which can perform several functions like machine vision and motion control across the diverse industrial environment. The rising need for precise, analytical, and growing productivity is boosting the need for PC-based automation. Additionally, the evolution of the IIoT and rising demand for smart automation solutions, growing need for competent monitoring in manufacturing plants are stimulating the market demand. Moreover, the launch of sensor gateways also facilitates the introduction of the Internet of Things (IoT) in manufacturing setups, which further fuels market development.

For instance, in February 2020, SICK unveils the launch of its SIG200 ProfiNet Sensor Integration Gateway, which is designed to incorporate sensor data transparently into higher-level systems. However, high investment costs pertaining to the implementation of pc-based automation solutions impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Also, the incorporation of the PC-based automation systems and PLCs is anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global PC-Based Automation market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the execution of favorable government policies, and penetration of novel technologies across various verticals. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as rapid industrialization majorly among the emerging nations such as India and China, as well as growing investments for the development of the manufacturing segment would create lucrative growth prospects for the PC-Based Automation market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Beckhoff Automation

Mitsubishi Electric

Honeywell

Kontron S&T

OMRON

Rockwell Automation

Yokogawa Electric

Advantech

Schneider Electric

Emerson Electric

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Offering

Hardware

Software

By Component

Intrusion Prevention System (IPCs)

Human-machine interfaces (HMIs)

Programmable Logic Controller (PLCs)

Supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA)By Sales Channel

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

By Industry

Process Industries

Oil & Gas

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Mining & Metals

Food & Beverages

Energy & Power

Others

Discrete Industries

Automotive

Semiconductor & Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Medical Devices

Machine Manufacturing

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global PC-Based Automation Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Regional Insights

North America is leading the Industrial Automation and Equipment market through increasing number of collaboration and effective government policies. Industrial Automation and Equipment companies in the United States spend about one-fifth of their total revenue on research and development – among the highest rates in any industry. Throughout difficult economic times and through fluctuations in sales revenue, the industry has consistently prioritized R&D. In order to maintain the partnership, the federal government is funding research at sustainable levels. The industry will continue to drive economic growth and develop technologies that will advance the future.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Industrial Automation and Equipment moved quickly to secure supply chains, protect their employees, and address other urgent concerns after the spread of COVID-19. In spite of seriousness of the situation and the fact that many governments continue to impose physical distance requirements, Industrial Automation and Equipment companies are now forward when the pandemic subsides and a new normal begins. As a result of COVID-19, many fundamental aspects of the sector have changed, including customer behavior, business revenue, and various features of corporate operations. Thus, some companies may unable to survive the crisis.

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

