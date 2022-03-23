Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market – Top Companies, Business Growth Investment Opportunities, Share and Forecasts 2022-2030

The global nanosatellite and microsatellite market size was US$ 2.56 billion in 2021. The global nanosatellite and microsatellite market size is forecast to reach US$ 8.79 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2030.

Microsats and nanosats are miniature human-made satellites sent into space for various purposes, including gathering data about the earth and space. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) classifies satellites by their mass total. Microsatellites weigh between 11 and 100 kg, while nanosatellites weigh between 1 kg and 10 kg. Nanosatellites with a standard dimension of “U” or 10 × 10 × 10 are known as CubeSats. The costs of microsatellites and nanosatellites are lower than those of standard satellites.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

A number of factors, such as their small size and weight compared to conventional satellites and the increased production and launch of CubeSats, are forecast to drive the growth of the nanosatellite and microsatellite markets.

Small satellites have a limited payload capacity, and government regulations may slow down the global market growth.

An increase in the commercial demand for nanosatellites and microsatellites, coupled with an increase in satellite data needs, will lead to lucrative growth opportunities in the global nanosatellite and microsatellite market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

COVID-19 had adverse effects on the space sector, as well. Numerous nanosatellite and microsatellite-related projects have been canceled or delayed. Small businesses suffered the most due to reduced orders for satellite components. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, governments worldwide reduced their budgets for space programs, which had a negative impact on the global nanosatellites and microsatellites market’s growth.

However, despite the negative impact of COVID-19, the increasing participation of private players, and the advancement in capabilities, the global market has experienced increased development and launches of small satellites.

Regional Insights

In terms of revenue, North America held dominant in the market in 2021. A number of factors contribute to the growth of the region, including an increase in R&D activities, technological developments by key players, and the rapid adoption of new technologies to make reliable, long-lasting, and efficient nanosatellites and microsatellites.

Asia-Pacific is forecast to grow significantly during the forecast period. There has been an increase in the manufacture and launch of nanosatellites and microsatellites across a number of Asian nations, such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global nanosatellite and microsatellite market are:

AAC Clyde Space AB

Astro Digital

Gomspace

L3Harris Technologies, Incorporated

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Planet Labs Incorporated

Sierra Nevada Corporation

Surrey Satellite Technology Limited

Swarm Technologies Incorporated

Tyvak Nano-Satellite Systems, Incorporated

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global nanosatellite and microsatellite market segmentation focuses on End-User, Application, Orbit Type, and Region.

Segmentation based on End-User

Civil

Government

Commercial

Military

Segmentation based on Application

Communications

Earth Observation

Space Science

Technology Demonstration

Technology Development

Segmentation based on Orbit Type

Non-Polar Inclined

Polar

Sun-Synchronous

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

