Canned Salmon Market 2022 Growth Factors, Product Overview, Segmentation and Forecast Study to 2030

The global canned salmon market size was US$ 3365.7 million in 2021. The global canned salmon market size is forecast to reach US$ 5433.3 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2030.

Canning and tinning refer to the process of storing fish in an airtight container, such as a sealed tin or can. Canning includes appropriate vitamins such as vitamin B12, which contributes to the nutritional value. A variety of canned salmon is available at the market, such as shrimp, salmon, sardines, tuna, and prawns.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Increasing the health benefits of salmon consumption, such as proteins, minerals, and fatty acids, should create attractive opportunities for international players in the global market.

Consumers’ changing lifestyles and increased disposable income are likely to increase demand for the global canned salmon market during the forecast period.

Consumers are increasingly aware of the health benefits of salmon and salmon products. Increasing market trends of seafood products that are nutrient-dense are driving the overall market share.

Manufacturing is reliant on raw materials, and geographical restrictions may slow down the global market growth.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The lockdown measures led to consumers purchasing more food with a shelf life, which raised canned salmon sales for a period of time. COVID-19 disrupted sales of canned salmon in brick and mortar stores, which caused consumers to switch to online sales channels to buy seafood products, thus driving the growth of online sales of seafood products.

Although, with the ease of lockdown restrictions and improved logistics considering COVID-19 preventive measures, the seafood industry will grow, which is forecast to increase the sales of fish products during the forecast period. Thus, driving the global market growth.

Regional Insights

Europe is forecast to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Increasing disposable incomes, urbanization, and rising health care costs have made Europe an important market for canned salmon. An increase in disposable income coupled with changing lifestyles is one of the major factors driving growth in the canned salmon market in Europe. Over the past few years, the demand for canned salmon in Europe has grown rapidly. In addition, the presence of prominent manufacturers in Europe is propelling the market’s growth.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global canned salmon market are:

Thai Union Group PCL

Maruha Nichiro Corporation

Tassal Group Limited

Bumble Bee Foods, LLC

Austevoll Seafood ASA

Crown Prince, Inc.

Wild Planet Foods, Incorporated

Mitsubishi Corporation

Vital Choice Seafood & Organics

Trident Seafoods Corporation.

Nippon Suisan Kaisha

Mowi (Marine Harvest)

Dongwon Enterprise

Red Chamber Group

SkrettingCargill Aqua Nutrition

Charoen Pokphand Foods

Marubeni Corporation

Pacific Seafood

Cooke Aquaculture Incorporated

Schouw Co.

Tri Marine Group

SalMar ASA

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global canned salmon market segmentation focuses on Nature, Type, Sales Channel, and Region.

Segmentation based on Nature

Wild

Farmed

Segmentation based on Type

Fillet

Chunk

Minced

Segmentation based on Sales Channel

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Channels

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

