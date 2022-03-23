High Dynamic Range Market 2022 Manufacturer Analysis, Technology Advancements, Industry Scope and Forecast to 2030

The global high dynamic range market size was US$ 17,227.52 million in 2021. The global high dynamic range market size is forecast to reach US$ 130,215.2 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The high dynamic range (HDR) effect is a post-processing technique that adds more “dynamic range” (ratio of light and dark) into a photograph so that it mimics the eye’s vision. Although the human eye can see details even if there are both light and dark areas in a scene, a camera will often create a large contrast between these areas, resulting in shadowy areas being dark and having fewer details. As a result, HDR provides more detail in dark areas to mimic how our eyes perceive dynamic range. The process involves merging photos of the same subject taken with different exposures.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Several factors contribute to the growth of the high dynamic range market, including the increase in smartphone penetration, the high potential for digital photography, and the rise in on-demand content delivery services.

The high bandwidth requirement for broadcasting content with a high dynamic range may slow down the global market growth.

The distribution of high dynamic range content and the introduction of new high dynamic range devices are forecast to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the global market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has a slight adverse effect on high dynamic range market growth. The supply chain hindrances created challenges for display manufacturers in manufacturing and supplying their products. However, a dramatic increase in consumer demand for video entertainment during the COVID-19 pandemic sparked a demand for high dynamic range solutions. SDR and 2K HD fall far short of the visual experience audiences expected. Consequently, the demand for enhanced video and image processing solutions has increased significantly. As a result, the high dynamic range industry has grown significantly.

Regional Insights

North America leads the global high dynamic range market. It is mainly due to a large number of successful camera brands and manufacturers located there.

Asia-Pacific experienced the fastest growth in the high dynamic range market. As a result of an increase in demand from the gaming, entertainment, and media sectors. Additionally, Asia-Pacific is home to major players offering advanced high dynamic range solutions. Also, the rapid growth of smart TVs in emerging economies, such as India, China, and Japan, is expected to create new opportunities for market growth.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global high dynamic range market are:

Apple, Incorporated

Canon

Nikon Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Limited

LG Display Co., Limited

Omnivision Technologies

Olympus Corporation

Sony Corporation

Fujifilm Holding Corporation

Casio Computer Co., Limited

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global high dynamic range market segmentation focuses on Type, Product Type, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

HDR10

HDR10+

Hybrid Log-Gamma

Dolby Vision

4K

Others

Segmentation based on Product Type

Capturing Devices

Display Devices

Segmentation based on Application

Video Streaming

Gaming

Entertainment

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

