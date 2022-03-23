Electric Truck Market 2022 Ongoing Trend, Recent Developments, Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast to 2030

The global electric truck market size was US$ 496.2 million in 2021. The global electric truck market size is forecast to reach US$ 4116.5 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

A battery-powered electric truck is a commercial vehicle that transports cargo via electricity. Also, electric trucks have fewer moving parts than diesel trucks and do not require multi-speed transmissions, thus reducing maintenance costs and improving reliability with almost no noise pollution. Government initiatives are also encouraging the adoption of electric trucks, which have remarkable benefits such as high torque, no noise pollution, and lower maintenance costs over diesel trucks.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

A growing number of government initiatives for promoting e-mobility, stringent emissions standards for fossil fuel-powered commercial vehicles, and a decrease in battery costs are driving the global electric truck market.

The lack of charging infrastructure and the high cost of electric trucks may slow down the global market growth during the forecast period.

Increasing demand for electric trucks from the logistics sector and the advent of self-driving technology will offer significant growth opportunities for companies operating in the global electric truck market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Due to government-imposed lockdowns, the overall automobile market suffered losses in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. Sales of electric trucks had negatively affected by the loss of jobs due to factory closures and the fear of stagnation brought on by COVID-19. Nevertheless, electric trucks are forecast to gain traction following the relaxation of lockdown restrictions.

Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific is forecast to grow significantly during the forecast period. In China, domestic demand for these trucks is driving the market growth. These trucks are in demand in this region due to municipal air quality, non-fuel-based vehicles, replacement sales targets, and favorable government subsidies.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global electric truck are:

AB Volvo

BYD Compay Ltd.

Daimler AG

Dongfeng Motor Company

Geely Automobiles Holdings Limited

Man SE

Paccar Inc.

Scania

Tata Motors

Workhorse

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global electric truck market segmentation focuses on Propulsion, Vehicle Type, Range, and Region.

Segmentation based on Propulsion

Battery electric vehicle

Hybrid electric vehicle

Plug-in hybrid electric vehicle

Fuel cell electric vehicle

Segmentation based on Vehicle Type

Light-Duty Electric Truck

Medium-Duty Electric Truck

Heavy-Duty Electric Truck

Segmentation based on Range

Upto 150 Miles

151-300 Miles

Above 300 Miles

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

