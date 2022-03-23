Electric Truck Market 2022 Ongoing Trend, Recent Developments, Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast to 2030

The global electric truck market size was US$ 496.2 million in 2021. The global electric truck market size is forecast to reach US$ 4116.5 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC453
A battery-powered electric truck is a commercial vehicle that transports cargo via electricity. Also, electric trucks have fewer moving parts than diesel trucks and do not require multi-speed transmissions, thus reducing maintenance costs and improving reliability with almost no noise pollution. Government initiatives are also encouraging the adoption of electric trucks, which have remarkable benefits such as high torque, no noise pollution, and lower maintenance costs over diesel trucks.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
- A growing number of government initiatives for promoting e-mobility, stringent emissions standards for fossil fuel-powered commercial vehicles, and a decrease in battery costs are driving the global electric truck market.
- The lack of charging infrastructure and the high cost of electric trucks may slow down the global market growth during the forecast period.
- Increasing demand for electric trucks from the logistics sector and the advent of self-driving technology will offer significant growth opportunities for companies operating in the global electric truck market.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
Due to government-imposed lockdowns, the overall automobile market suffered losses in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. Sales of electric trucks had negatively affected by the loss of jobs due to factory closures and the fear of stagnation brought on by COVID-19. Nevertheless, electric trucks are forecast to gain traction following the relaxation of lockdown restrictions.
Regional Insights
The Asia Pacific is forecast to grow significantly during the forecast period. In China, domestic demand for these trucks is driving the market growth. These trucks are in demand in this region due to municipal air quality, non-fuel-based vehicles, replacement sales targets, and favorable government subsidies.
Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC453
Leading Competitors
The leading prominent companies profiled in the global electric truck are:
- AB Volvo
- BYD Compay Ltd.
- Daimler AG
- Dongfeng Motor Company
- Geely Automobiles Holdings Limited
- Man SE
- Paccar Inc.
- Scania
- Tata Motors
- Workhorse
- Other Prominent Players
Scope of the Report
The global electric truck market segmentation focuses on Propulsion, Vehicle Type, Range, and Region.
Segmentation based on Propulsion
- Battery electric vehicle
- Hybrid electric vehicle
- Plug-in hybrid electric vehicle
- Fuel cell electric vehicle
Segmentation based on Vehicle Type
- Light-Duty Electric Truck
- Medium-Duty Electric Truck
- Heavy-Duty Electric Truck
Segmentation based on Range
- Upto 150 Miles
- 151-300 Miles
- Above 300 Miles
Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC453
Segmentation based on Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
What are the key findings of the report?
•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.
•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.
•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.
Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC453
About Report Ocean:
We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.
Get in Touch with Us:
Report Ocean:
Email: sales@reportocean.com
Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)
Website: https://www.reportocean.com/