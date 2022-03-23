Iot Chip Market  Future Trends And Forecast To 2030 | Qualcomm Incorporated, NXP Semiconductors N.V., MediaTek Inc., ,

Iot Chip Market is valued approximately USD 391.0 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.20 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Iot chips can be identified as an electronic device which are embedded in machines. Iot chips are used in various devices like smart mobiles, smart refrigerators, smart fire alarms, fitness trackers, smart security system, etc. Iot chips also used in Wi-Fi and as the number of internet users are increasing the market of Iot chips is driving the market growth. For Instance: according to Tower and Infrastructure In 2020, Providers Association, countries like France, USA & UK had 13 million, 9.8 million and 5.6 million Wi-Fi hotspots respectively. Furthermore, expansion of automotive sector is also driving the growth for the Iot market. For instance: as per Hauwei research, there will be 100 billion new connections by 2025. Also, rise in digitalization will propel the demand for Iot Chip is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. On the other hand, security and privacy is a major concern of the consumers which limit the market growth for the forecasted period 2021 to 2027.

The key regions considered for the global Iot Chip market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is leading the market of Iot chips as the region has key market player and increased research and development in Iot ecosystem. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as high industrial development in automotive, pharmaceutical and retail sector would create lucrative growth prospects for the Iot Chip market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Intel Corporation

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Qualcomm Incorporated

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

MediaTek Inc.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd.

Microchip Technology Inc.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Hardware:

Processors

Connectivity Integrated Circuits (ICs)

Sensors

Memory devices

Logic devices

By Power Consumption:

Less than 1 W

1-3 W

3-5 W

5-10 W

More than 10 W

By End Use Application:

Wearable Devices

Healthcare

Consumer Electronics

Automotive & Transportation

Building Automation

Manufacturing

Retail

BFSI

Oil & Gas

Agriculture

Aerospace & Defense

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Iot Chip Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

