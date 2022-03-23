Connected Enterprise Market 2022 Research Report With COVID-19 Update – Key Players Analysis, Growth Factors and Forecast to 2030

The global connected enterprise market size was US$ 344.04 billion in 2021. The global connected enterprise market size is forecast to reach US$ 3286.6 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
The goal of a connected enterprise is to connect equipment to all the company’s critical hubs in real-time, enabling predictive analytics and real-time insights. Connected enterprises give businesses a competitive advantage as they make their operations faster and offer more advanced services, ultimately attracting more customers. Additionally, it offers businesses the advantage of gaining more customers since customers tend to prefer more technologically advanced services at a relatively low price.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
- Increasing interest in smart city programs has prompted energy & utility companies to embrace connected devices. As a result of such advances, countries are increasingly adopting smart metering technologies, which is driving the connected enterprise market.
- A lack of technological skills and the use of unreliable and improper devices may slow down the market’s growth.
- Companies are adopting more digital platforms, smartphones, are becoming more prevalent, and so forth. Furthermore, the growth of developments & initiatives towards digital technologies is forecast to provide a potential growth opportunity for the market.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
Automated solutions have pushed businesses to migrate to fully automated environments, which has fueled demand for connected enterprise solutions. Moreover, using automation solutions has led to businesses transitioning to a fully automated environment due to the positive results of their implementation. In turn, this became a major growth factor for the connected enterprise market during the global health crisis.
Regional Insights
North America held dominant in the market in 2021 and is forecast to continue its dominance during the forecast period. In the region, businesses are well aware of the value of connected enterprises, which provide access to crucial data in real-time, and the capability to manipulate it in an efficient manner. Further, the success of the connected enterprise model has led to its implementation and application in nearly all other industries in the region at some level in recent years.
Leading Competitors
The leading prominent companies profiled in the global connected enterprises market are:
- Accelerite
- Bosch GmbH
- Cisco Systems
- GE Digital
- Honeywell International Inc.
- IBM
- MindTree Ltd.
- PTC
- Rockwell Automation, Inc.
- UiPath
- Other Prominent Players
Scope of the Report
The global connected enterprise market segmentation focuses on Offering, Type, End-User, and Region.
Segmentation based on Offering
- Solutions
- Services
- Professional Services
- Managed Services
Segmentation based on Type
- Manufacturing Execution System
- Customer Experience Management
- Enterprise Infrastructure Management
- Asset Performance Management
- Remote Monitoring System
- Others
Segmentation based on End-User
- Manufacturing
- IT & Telecommunication
- Retail & E-commerce
- BFSI
- Healthcare
- Energy and Utility
- Others
Segmentation based on Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
