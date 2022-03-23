Connected Enterprise Market 2022 Research Report With COVID-19 Update – Key Players Analysis, Growth Factors and Forecast to 2030

The global connected enterprise market size was US$ 344.04 billion in 2021. The global connected enterprise market size is forecast to reach US$ 3286.6 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The goal of a connected enterprise is to connect equipment to all the company’s critical hubs in real-time, enabling predictive analytics and real-time insights. Connected enterprises give businesses a competitive advantage as they make their operations faster and offer more advanced services, ultimately attracting more customers. Additionally, it offers businesses the advantage of gaining more customers since customers tend to prefer more technologically advanced services at a relatively low price.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Increasing interest in smart city programs has prompted energy & utility companies to embrace connected devices. As a result of such advances, countries are increasingly adopting smart metering technologies, which is driving the connected enterprise market.

A lack of technological skills and the use of unreliable and improper devices may slow down the market’s growth.

Companies are adopting more digital platforms, smartphones, are becoming more prevalent, and so forth. Furthermore, the growth of developments & initiatives towards digital technologies is forecast to provide a potential growth opportunity for the market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Automated solutions have pushed businesses to migrate to fully automated environments, which has fueled demand for connected enterprise solutions. Moreover, using automation solutions has led to businesses transitioning to a fully automated environment due to the positive results of their implementation. In turn, this became a major growth factor for the connected enterprise market during the global health crisis.

Regional Insights

North America held dominant in the market in 2021 and is forecast to continue its dominance during the forecast period. In the region, businesses are well aware of the value of connected enterprises, which provide access to crucial data in real-time, and the capability to manipulate it in an efficient manner. Further, the success of the connected enterprise model has led to its implementation and application in nearly all other industries in the region at some level in recent years.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global connected enterprises market are:

Accelerite

Bosch GmbH

Cisco Systems

GE Digital

Honeywell International Inc.

IBM

MindTree Ltd.

PTC

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

UiPath

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global connected enterprise market segmentation focuses on Offering, Type, End-User, and Region.

Segmentation based on Offering

Solutions

Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

Segmentation based on Type

Manufacturing Execution System

Customer Experience Management

Enterprise Infrastructure Management

Asset Performance Management

Remote Monitoring System

Others

Segmentation based on End-User

Manufacturing

IT & Telecommunication

Retail & E-commerce

BFSI

Healthcare

Energy and Utility

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

