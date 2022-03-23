Motorcycle Helmet Market 2022 Future Trend, Business Strategies, Revenue Value, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast by 2030

The global motorcycle helmet market size was US$ 2596 million in 2021. The global motorcycle helmet market size is forecast to reach US$ 4394 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

A motorcycle helmet is a type of helmet worn by motorcyclists. As a safety measure, motorcycle helmets protect riders’ heads from damage if hit by a vehicle. They reduce the risk of head injuries by 69% and death by 42%. In many countries, they are mandatory. A motorbike helmet consists of a polystyrene foam inner shell that absorbs the shock of an impact and a protective plastic shell. There are several types of helmets, notably helmets that cover the chin area and helmets that do not. Additional features include ventilation, face shields, sun visors, ear protection, and intercoms.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

With the rising role of the government in improving the road traffic conditions by implementing strict regulations, building better roads, and spreading awareness of drunk driving’s negative effects, the market is forecast to see growth globally.

There is a lack of consumer awareness regarding road safety regulations, especially among rural areas, which may slow down the growth of the global market.

Helmets that connect to smartphones are known as smart helmets. They allow riders to make, accept, and reject phone calls. Using smart helmets can also reduce the risk of head injuries in road accidents. Thus, smart motorcycle helmets will present lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic negatively affected motorcycle helmet sales. As a result of the pandemic, demand for motorcycle helmets dropped, and travel restrictions severely damaged the global motorcycle helmet market’s distribution channel. The lockdown has hindered the availability of workforce and resources, which has had an impact on the motorcycle helmet industry’s production scale. Due to transportation constraints, the supply chain system for motorcycle helmets was also disrupted, thereby hindering the overall market’s growth.

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific generated the highest revenue in 2021 and is forecast to account for the majority of the share during the forecast period. As a result of the widening consumer base, the development of lightweight and technologically advanced helmet features, motorbike events and racing championships are gaining popularity in this region. In addition, the growing online distribution channel owing to the availability of high-speed internet and the rise in smartphone usage is ultimately propelling the helmet market in this region. In addition, automobile manufacturers significantly contribute to increasing interest in motorsport through advertising, sponsorship, dealer promotions, as well as financial and technological support to riders, teams, and operators. These developments are forecast to boost the global motorcycle market in the Asia Pacific.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global motorcycle helmet market are:

Arai Helmets

HJC Helmets

Manufacturas Tomas SA

Nolan Helmets SPA

Schuberth GMBH

Shark Helmets

Shoei Co. Limited

Studds Accessories Limited

Bell Helmet

Dainese S.P.A.

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global motorcycle helmet market segmentation focuses on Product Type, End-User, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Segmentation based on Product Type

Full-face

Modular

Open-face

Half-helmets

Off-road

Dual-sports

Others

Segmentation based on End-User

Adults

Kids

Segmentation based on Distribution Channel

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

E-commerce

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

