Sales Intelligence Market 2022 Business Outlook with COVID-19 Scenario to 2030

The global sales intelligence market size was US$ 3.07 billion in 2021. The global sales intelligence market size is forecast to reach US$ 7.7 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Sales intelligence practices include the use of data collection and software to help salespeople generate leads, creating an ideal customer profile. In order to increase sales and improve sales processes, companies use internal and external data. Moreover, it improves the quality and quantity of sales leads through the use of data to uncover new opportunities and provide salespeople with the information they need to capitalize on them. Sales and marketing executives use this software to define and implement sales strategies based on their data together with external data in their CRM software, such as lists of prospects and databases of contacts.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The rapid uptake of advanced solutions for improving customer targeting drives sales intelligence market growth.

The surge of demand for content optimization and data enrichment tools has positively impacted the market’s growth.

There is a wide range of industry requirements, a lack of accuracy in company/client information and data privacy issues may slow down the market’s growth.

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning capabilities, coupled with automated pre-sales processes, are forecast to offer lucrative expansion opportunities to the market during the forecast period.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the sales intelligence industry has grown steadily. Small and medium-sized companies (SMEs) were increasingly using sales intelligence to gain results in real-time, make strategic decisions, and address customer issues in a priority manner. Moreover, sales intelligence incorporates business intelligence (BI) tools for easy-to-understand reports and graphics in order to identify actionable insights. These factors influenced the use of technology in media, retail, healthcare, travel and tourism, military and defense, information and communication technology (IT), and banking, financial service, and insurance (BFSI) sectors.

Regional Insights

In 2021, North America dominated the sales intelligence market. Sales intelligence solutions are becoming more prevalent across end-user industries, including BFSI, retail, and healthcare.

Asia-Pacific is forecast to grow significantly during the forecast period. Due to the increasing demand for sales intelligence solutions in the BFSI sector. Sales intelligence is becoming a viable solution for detecting customer behavior in the regional insurance industry. It is forecast to propel the market in Asia-Pacific.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global sales intelligence market are:

Clearbit

Demandbase, Incorporated

Dun & Bradstreet Corporation

Data Axle

HG Insights

InsideView.

LinkedIn Corporation

Oracle Corporation

ZoomInfo Technologies LLC

Zoho Corporation

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global sales intelligence market segmentation focuses on Component, Deployment Model, Enterprise Size, Application, Industry Verticals, and Region.

Segmentation based on Component

Software

Services

Segmentation based on Deployment Model

On-Premises

Cloud

Segmentation based on Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Segmentation based on Application

Lead Management

Data Management

Analytics & Reporting

Others

Segmentation based on Industry Verticals

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Retail & E-Commerce

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

