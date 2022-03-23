Wheat Fiber Market 2022 Segment Overview, Company Profiles, Regional Analysis and Forecast 2030

The global wheat fiber market size was US$ 921.1 million in 2021. The global wheat fiber market size is forecast to reach US$ 1637.8 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

A dietary fiber made from the wheat plant is called wheat fiber. The wheat fiber powder is odorless, white to light beige, and fibrous. Wheat Fiber has a fiber content of at least 95.0% and is available in a variety of grades for use in a wide range of applications.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The busy lifestyles of most consumers have led to a preference for wheat fiber supplements that provide them with essential nutrition and help improve their physical and mental well-being. As a result of all the factors above, the wheat fiber market is forecast to grow.

The main platform for concealing the sale of counterfeit goods is an online distribution channel. Therefore, the development of the counterfeited industry will hinder sales of the original wheat fiber supplement brands in the market. Thus, negatively affecting the global wheat fiber market growth.

The rise in population and the improvement in lifestyle are the key factors that drive the wheat fiber market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 had a positive impact on the global wheat fiber market in 2020, resulting in companies increasing their production and sales. COVID-19 has affected the physical and mental well-being of almost everyone around the world as well as the overall health and wellness of consumers. During COVID-19, the wheat fiber industry benefited from consumers searching for healthier ways of living and improved dietary habits. As wheat fiber increases immunity and could help fight against COVID-19 disease, consumers adopt wheat fiber, which, in turn, drives the market growth.

Regional Insights

North America held dominant in the market and is forecast to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. As consumers become more informed about their dietary intake, the market is forecast to grow rapidly. Due to the concentration of market players, insoluble fiber production is increasing. Thus, driving the region’s growth.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global wheat fiber market are:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

Cargill, Incorporated

DuPont de Nemours, Incorporated

Grain Processing Corporation

Ingredion Incorporated

J. RETTENMAIER & SÖHNE GmbH + Co KG

Roquette Frères, Südzucker AG

SunOpta, Incorporated

Calyxt, Incorporated

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global wheat fiber market segmentation focuses on Nature, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Nature

Organic

Conventional

Segmentation based on Application

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Animal Feed

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

