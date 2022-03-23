Inorganic Salts Market 2022 Segmented by Product, Application, Key Players and Regional Analysis to 2030

The global inorganic salts market size was US$ 96.9 billion in 2021. The global inorganic salts market size is forecast to reach US$ 153.1 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The inorganic salt family includes oxides, halides, carbonates, sulfates, acetates, chlorides, fluorides, hypochlorites, nitrates, phosphates, silicates, and sulfides. Each of these classes of inorganic salts has different physical and chemical properties and uses. The functional groups bound to these inorganic salts can further distinguish each class. The human body also includes inorganic salts. The cells are responsible for various metabolic processes, conduct nerve signals, and form part of the bones.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The use of calcium salts, ammonium phosphates, nitrates, zinc salts, and others to enrich soil nutrients is a major driver of growth in the inorganic salt market.

Certain inorganic salts, such as chloroform and chlorofluorocarbons, are toxic, thus constraining the market for inorganic salts.

With advances in biotechnology, inorganic salts are finding new applications. Modern biotechnological devices, including HPLC (High Pressure Liquid Chromatography), use inorganic salts as reagents. As a result, the market for inorganic salts is forecast to see new opportunities.

Inorganic salts such as magnesium oxide are important. The pharmaceutical industry uses it for antacids, the cement industry uses it for Epsom salts, and papermaking uses it as an ingredient. Thus, the growth of the pharmaceuticals, construction and construction industries is driving the inorganic salt market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Globally, the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted economies in almost every sector. Key industries such as agriculture and food were also affected. Lockdowns and social distancing caused hotels and restaurants to close, leaving farmers without buyers for their produce. The COVID-19 outbreak has caused disruptions in the supply chain and prompted many industries to shut down. The worldwide lockdown has caused agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and construction to cease, resulting in low demand for inorganic salts.

Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific region dominated the market in 2021 and is forecast to maintain its lead over the forecast period. The increasing demand for agrochemicals from a variety of countries, such as China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand. Food demand along with the increased consumption of protein-rich diets, fruits, and vegetables, will drive the demand for fertilizers in the agricultural industry and, as a result, for inorganic salts. Growing construction industry is likely to drive market growth, especially with increased spending on residential and non-residential construction.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global inorganic salts market are:

BEHN MEYER

Eastman Chemical Company

Emerald Performance Materials

GFS Chemicals, Incorporated

Lanxess

Lenntech

LobaChemie Pvt. Limited

Merck KGaA

Otsuka Chemical Co., Limited

Thermo Fisher Scientific Incorporated

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global inorganic salts market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

Sodium Salts

Magnesium Salts

Calcium Salts

Potassium Salts

Ammonium Salts

Segmentation based on Application

Agriculture

Pharmaceuticals

Construction

Rubber processing

Food

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

