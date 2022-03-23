Oil Country Tubular Goods Market 2022 Industry Analysis, Key Drivers, Business Strategy, Opportunities and Forecast to 2030

The global oil country tubular goods market size was US$ 22.2 billion in 2021. The global oil country tubular goods market size is forecast to reach US$ 39.5 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Depending on their specific application, Oil Country Tubular Goods includes a variety of tubular products, such as drill pipes, casings, line pipes, and tubing. Due to its versatility and safety, the American Petroleum Institute grade has wide application. API’s primary function is to develop and draft standards for the oil and petroleum industry in order to ensure the safety and reliability of industrial equipment. Premium grade products follow the specifications of the International Organization for Standardization. Tubular goods used in oil country exploration and extraction facilities are available onshore and offshore. The well casing is generally held in place using cement or other materials that sit between the casing and the wellbore. In addition, it keeps unwanted fluids and gases out of the well.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Exploration in the North Sea is now moving into deeper waters that require more sophisticated equipment, which is helping to drive the growth of the oil country tubular goods market.

A number of government policies, particularly those that limit the development of oil country tubular goods by manufacturers from other countries to support local manufacturers and increase the country’s GDP, may slow down the global market growth.

Due to the increase in global demand for oil and gas, exploration and productivity of oil and natural gas are increasing. The presence of major oil and gas service companies has boosted drilling operations across the globe, which is fueling the global market growth.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has put a heavy financial burden on the global oil country tubular goods market. The lockdown and improper transportation among countries have a devastating impact on energy systems worldwide. Due to prolonged lockdowns in major countries, the pandemic outbreak prompted a partial or complete closure of production facilities not supplying essential goods. As a result of pandemics, most countries worldwide have imposed lockdown restrictions, which have affected the import & export of goods and services, resulting in a decline in oil and gas sales.

Regional Insights

North America accounts for the largest share of the oil country tubular goods market. The shale drilling regions of the U.S. have increased their use of horizontal and directional drilling in the past decade. As a result of the liberalization of the oil & gas industries in Canada and Mexico, foreign investment increased, which boosted the growth of the oil & gas industry. In remote areas with harsh environments, diving into deep water has resulted in a rise in the use of premium quality products, which has driven the market’s growth. During the forecast period, production is likely to rise in Mexico, one of the major offshore deep-water reserves.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global oil country tubular goods market are:

ArcelorMittal SA

EVRAZ North America

ILJIN Steel Corporation

JFE Steel Corporation

National-Oilwell Varco Incorporated

Oil Country Tubular Limited

Sumitomo Corporation

Tenaris

TMK Ipsco Enterprises Incorporated

U.S. Steel Corporation

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global oil country tubular goods market segmentation focuses on Manufacturing Process, Product, Application, Grade, and Region.

Segmentation based on Manufacturing Process

Electric Resistance Welded (ERW)

Seamless

Segmentation based on Product

Well Casing

Product tubing

Drill Pipe

Others (Line Pipe)

Segmentation based on Application

Onshore

Offshore

Segmentation based on Grade

API Grade

Premium Grade

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

