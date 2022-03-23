Bridge Construction Market 2022 Industry Outlook, Classification, Demand, Regional Analysis and Forecast to 2030

The global bridge construction market size was US$ 901.4 billion in 2021. The global bridge construction market size is forecast to reach US$ 1426.9 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

In engineering, a bridge is a superstructure that spans horizontally between supports. A bridge carries vertical loads. A bridge provides a way over an obstacle without closing off the path under it. Some of these obstacles are valleys, rivers, railways, or roads. The design of a bridge depends on its type. It is a huge project that requires skills from multiple engineering disciplines. Civil, mechanical, geological, electrical, and computer sciences are among these engineering disciplines. As a result, all engineering disciplines must work together for the project to succeed.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Globally, the bridge construction market is forecast to have strong growth due to investments, government initiatives, and economic growth in both developed and developing countries.

Urbanization and technological advancements, such as Geosynthetic Reinforced Soil-Integrated Bridge System (GRS-IBS), will drive market growth. Improved technologies can reduce the cost and time involved in bridge construction and increase the global market growth.

Some of the factors that may slow down the development of the market include environmental rules and regulations developed by UNEP, insufficient funds, complex loading, complex structural geometry, and a lack of quality raw materials, such as sand.

With the lack of land in developing countries, the number of suspension bridges built over water has increased, which is creating lucrative opportunities for the global bridge construction market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the global bridge construction market. There were restrictions on production and manufacturing. There has been a significant decline in the construction of new bridges and the maintenance of old bridges. Moreover, the budget allocated for infrastructure development was put on hold or used to build healthcare facilities. However, the construction of new roads and railways will soon lead to a recovery of the market.

Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific was the leading region in 2021. An increase in urbanization is forecast to fuel the expansion of rail networks worldwide, which directly drives market trends for bridge construction. Also, the industrialization of transportation and development of railway bridges, high immigration, new inventions, and high investments in Asia-Pacific are major factors fueling the region’s market growth.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global bridge construction market are:

ACS Group

AECOM

Balfour Beatty

China Communications Construction Company Limited

China Railway Group Limited

Fluor

Hochtief Aktiengesellschaft

Kiewit Corporation

Samsung C&T Corporation

VINCI SA

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global bridge construction market segmentation focuses on Type, Material, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

Beam Bridge

Truss Bridge

Arch Bridge

Suspension Bridge

Cable-Stayed Bridge

Others

Segmentation based on Material

Steel

Concrete

Composite Material

Segmentation based on Application

Road & Highway

Railway

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

