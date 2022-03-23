Catechin Market 2022 Growth, Trend, Analysis, Future Opportunities and Industry Forecast to 2030

The global catechin market size was US$ 15403.3 thousand in 2021. The global catechin market size is forecast to reach US$ 21,634.8 thousand by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2030.

Catechin is an organic compound related to flavonoids. Tea leaves, broad beans, apricots, black grapes, strawberries, cherries, and berries are the most common sources. Cosmetics manufacturers use them to manufacture skin and hair care products. Pharmaceutical companies use them to treat a variety of diseases.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

A rise in chronic diseases, an increase in cancer prevalence, technological advancements in catechin manufacturing, and rapid growth in the geriatric population are the primary drivers of growth for the global catechin market.

Consumer apathy about catechin product benefits is a significant factor holding back the global market growth.

A growing awareness of catechin’s health benefits, coupled with an aging population, will provide a significant growth opportunity for the global market.

Increased consumer spending and favorable government policies are forecast to drive market growth in the food and beverage industry.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

COVID-19 had a moderate impact on the catechin market. As a result of the unexpected shutdown of the manufacturing operation and catechin extraction, the product’s supply chain has suffered. In addition to causing a demand-supply discrepancy, this has also affected the company’s revenue.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific grew at the fastest rate and is forecast to witness a CAGR during the forecast period. China is the leading producer and consumer of the product in the region due to consumer awareness of a healthy lifestyle and high spending on functional food and beverages.

During the forecast period, North America is forecast to grow at the fastest rate. As a result of an increase in the consumption of functional foods and beverages in the region. In addition, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the use of green tea sinecatechin to treat anogenital warts. Furthermore, improved healthcare measures to avoid the onset of various diseases and government attempts to enhance the national health standard contributed to the expansion of the dietary supplements market in the country, which is expected to increase demand.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global catechin market are:

Arjuna Natural Extracts Limited

BiosynthCarbosynth

Botaniex Incorporated

Cayman Chemical Company

Chengdu Wagott Bio-tech Co. Limited

Hunan Sunfall Bio-tech Co. Limited

Indena

INDOFINE Chemical Company Incorporated

Infré SA,

Taiyo International

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global catechin market segmentation focuses on Source, Type, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Source

Tea

Fruits

Others

Segmentation based on Type

Epigallocatechin (EGC)

Epigallocatechin-3- Gallate (EGCG)

Others

Segmentation based on Application

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

