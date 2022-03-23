Dust Suppression Control Market 2022 Study Scope, Key Segments, Industry Trends, Size and Forecast to 2030

The global dust suppression control market size was US$ 8.9 billion in 2021. The global dust suppression control market size is forecast to reach US$ 13.6 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Dust suppression control products, sometimes called dust suppressing chemicals or dust control agents, are fluids used on surfaces to prevent the formation of dust like roads and piles. Salts and polymeric emulsions are among the dust control agents. These products are usually non-toxic and biodegradable. Dilute with water before applying, or use as a standalone fluid. Even at low temperatures, dust control agents form a protective layer and adhere to dust particles well. In coal mines, dust control agents bind coal dust particles, preventing lung diseases. In order to reduce air pollution, dust suppressants are sprayed on roadways when traffic is high in order to eliminate dust clouds.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

A lack of awareness among various end-user may slow down the global dust suppression control market.

Dust suppressants based on chemicals do not evaporate easily and last longer, thereby reducing transport and application costs. As a result of the above factors, the global dust suppression control market is forecast to grow during the forecast period.

Changes in safety laws regarding air pollution in coal mines and construction sites cited as a cause of worker illness offer lucrative opportunities for the global dust suppression control market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic temporarily halted manufacturing and construction activities in major economies. There were also economic declines in other countries. Almost every economy in the world is heavily dependent on the mining industry and its workforce. As a result of pandemic restrictions, a shortage of workers occurred, resulting in decreased production. A reduction in production could affect the new exploration of mineral deposits and the development of new mining complexes. Furthermore, restrictions placed on Asian countries to contain and minimize virus spread reduced demand for mining and construction chemicals, thereby reducing demand for dust control products.

Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific held the largest market share in the global dust suppression control market and is forecast to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. During the forecast period, India, China, Mexico, and Canada are forecast to experience rapid growth due to increased demand for dust control chemicals in various end-use industries, including road construction, mining & refineries, household cleaning, and textiles.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global dust suppression control market are:

Benetech, Incorporated

Borregaard ASA

Cargill Incorporated

OLAS Group

Ecolab Incorporated

Global Road Technology International Holdings

Reynolds Soil Technologies Pty Limited

Solvay SA

Suez

Tetra Technologies Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Limited

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global dust suppression control market segmentation focuses on Chemical, End-User, and Region.

Segmentation based on Chemical

Lignin Sulfonate

Calcium Chloride

Magnesium Chloride

Polymeric Emulsions

Others

Segmentation based on End-User

Mining

Road Construction

Airports & Military

Oil & Gas

Power & Steel

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

