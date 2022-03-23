Modular Robotics Market Size, Share, Emerging Trends And Forecast 2030 | Comau SpA, Yamaha Motor, Cassioli Srl

Modular Robotics Market is valued at approximately USD 6.54 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 18.00% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Modular robotics are self-configuring robots, which include various independent units with no fixed morphology. These robots are able to complete numerous tasks by rearranging themselves with the help of dynamic and autonomous variations in their geometric structures. They can create a single model for the particular applications with the continuous combination and recombination, or split into small identical models for mass production. The increasing penetration of collaborative modular robots across various industries such as healthcare, automotive, and manufacturing, innovations, and incorporation of gripping systems, coupled with the rising investments in industrial automation are the factors that are accelerating the market demand around the world.

For instance, in 2019, Acutronic Robotics collaborated with DH Robotics and Robotiq- a provider of gripping systems, with the aim of enabling the company’s robots with the hardware in the ROS2 ecosystem. However, interoperability complications and problems in the integration of diverse robotic frameworks into existing facilities impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Also, the rising adoption of the robotics-as-a-service model is anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Modular Robotics market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the development of the IT sector, and innovations in the gripping systems and associated technologies. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as the growing investments in automation by the electrical and electronics, and automotive vendors, along with rising adoption of the collaborative modular robots primarily by the manufacturers would create lucrative growth prospects for the Modular Robotics market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Toshiba Machine

Mitsubishi Electric

Comau SpA

Yamaha Motor

Cassioli Srl

ENGEL

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

ABB

Rethink Robotics

Universal Robots

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Robot Type:

Articulated modular robots

Cartesian modular robots

SCARA modular robots

Parallel modular robots

Collaborative modular robots

Other modular robots

By Industry:

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Plastic, Rubber, and Chemicals

Metals and Machinery

Food & Beverages

Precision Engineering and Optics

Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics

Others (oil & gas; paper and printing; foundry and forging; ceramics and stone; construction; textiles and clothing; supply chain management; and wood industries.)

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Regional Insights

North America is leading the Industrial Automation and Equipment market through increasing number of collaboration and effective government policies. Industrial Automation and Equipment companies in the United States spend about one-fifth of their total revenue on research and development – among the highest rates in any industry. Throughout difficult economic times and through fluctuations in sales revenue, the industry has consistently prioritized R&D. In order to maintain the partnership, the federal government is funding research at sustainable levels. The industry will continue to drive economic growth and develop technologies that will advance the future.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Industrial Automation and Equipment moved quickly to secure supply chains, protect their employees, and address other urgent concerns after the spread of COVID-19. In spite of seriousness of the situation and the fact that many governments continue to impose physical distance requirements, Industrial Automation and Equipment companies are now forward when the pandemic subsides and a new normal begins. As a result of COVID-19, many fundamental aspects of the sector have changed, including customer behavior, business revenue, and various features of corporate operations. Thus, some companies may unable to survive the crisis.

