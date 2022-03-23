Automatic Labeling Machine Market Report Covers Detailed Industry Scope, Future Scenario And Elaborates Outlook To 2030 | SACMI, Sidel, KHS Group

Automatic Labeling Machine Market is valued approximately at USD 2.34 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.63% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Automatic labeling machines find applications in many industries such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, consumer electronics and others. Growing demand for packaged food, rising sales of pharmaceuticals and new product launches are injecting growth in the market. According to Statista, sales value of packaged soup in India went up to USD 92.4 million in 2018 from USD 70.4 million in 2016. Additionally, in August 2020, Weiler Labeling Systems (WLS) launched VR-72 labeler, a pressure-sensitive labeller for Covid-19 vaccine packaging applications. The labeller wrap-around labels to vials and other cylindrical products at speeds more than 600 vials per minute.

Furthermore, technological advancements in automatic labelling machines and strategic initiatives by market players are expected to create lucrative growth in the market during forecast period. However, high cost of automatic labelling machines are poised to hamper growth in coming years.

Asia Pacific is leading the global market in terms of revenue among Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World and is also expected to show significant growth during forecast period. Growing deployment of industrial robots, rising export of pharmaceutics and strategic initiatives taken by market players are fueling growth in Asia Pacific market.

Major market player included in this report are:

Krones AG

SACMI

Sidel

KHS Group

Herma Group

Promach Inc.

Marchesini Group

Etiquette

Pack Leader Machinery Inc

NOVEXX Solutions

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Self-Adhesive / Pressure-Sensitive Labellers

Shrink-Sleeve / Stretch-Sleeve Labellers

Glue-Based Labelers

By Industry:

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Consumer Products, Cosmetics & Personal Care

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027.

Target Audience of the Global Automatic Labeling Machine Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Regional Insights

North America is leading the Industrial Automation and Equipment market through increasing number of collaboration and effective government policies. Industrial Automation and Equipment companies in the United States spend about one-fifth of their total revenue on research and development – among the highest rates in any industry. Throughout difficult economic times and through fluctuations in sales revenue, the industry has consistently prioritized R&D. In order to maintain the partnership, the federal government is funding research at sustainable levels. The industry will continue to drive economic growth and develop technologies that will advance the future.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Industrial Automation and Equipment moved quickly to secure supply chains, protect their employees, and address other urgent concerns after the spread of COVID-19. In spite of seriousness of the situation and the fact that many governments continue to impose physical distance requirements, Industrial Automation and Equipment companies are now forward when the pandemic subsides and a new normal begins. As a result of COVID-19, many fundamental aspects of the sector have changed, including customer behavior, business revenue, and various features of corporate operations. Thus, some companies may unable to survive the crisis.

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

