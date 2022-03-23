Battery-Free Sensor Market Inclinations And Development Status Highlighted During Forecast Period 2022-2030

The global battery-free sensor market size was US$ 35.08 million in 2021. The global battery-free sensor market size is forecast to reach US$ 280.06 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Battery-free sensors monitor, record, and measure parameters such as humidity, temperature, heat loss, and more. Essentially, battery-free sensors measure temperature and strain. Consumer electronics, smart homes, and different industries use battery-free sensors.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Government initiatives to promote smart cities and a rise in industrial applications that use battery-free sensors and wireless battery-free sensors to cut down operational expenses are forecast to boost the growth of the battery-free sensor market in the future.

Increased data security concerns pose a major barrier to market growth.

Various factors, such as the increase in adoption of battery-free sensors in the healthcare sector for continuous monitoring and the use of battery-free sensors in the automotive sector to increase efficiency and productivity, are likely to drive the growth of the battery-free sensor market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had a moderate impact on the battery-free sensors market. In the COVID-19 situation, the growth of the market decreased as a result of severe disruptions in business and the global economy caused by the pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic affected the supply chain of the sensors industry. The result has also been a decrease in business inputs due to limited production.

Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific region is forecast to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Battery-free sensors are experiencing rapid growth due to the ongoing industrialization, increased adoption of predictive maintenance technologies, and increasing competitive pressure to achieve operational efficiency. Battery-free sensors are in high demand in Asia because of the transfer of manufacturing operations to Asian nations with low labor costs, like China, India, and South Korea.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global battery-free sensor market are:

Texas Instruments,

ON semiconductors

Farsens

Inductosense

Advantech

Powercast

Infineon Technologies

Axzon

General Electric

EnOcean GmbH

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global battery-free sensor market segmentation focuses on Frequency, Sensor Type, End-User, and Region.

Segmentation based on Frequency

Low Frequency

High Frequency

Ultra High Frequency

Segmentation based on Sensor Type

Temperature Sensor

Humidity/Moisture Sensor

Pressure Sensor

Others

Segmentation based on End-User

Automotive

Healthcare

Logistic

IT and Telecommunication

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

