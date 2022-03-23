European Parliament adopts Indo-Pacific security challenges report backing Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The European Parliament (EP) has adopted a report on the European Union (EU) and the security challenges in the Indo-Pacific that highlights the importance of Taiwan’s role and tensions caused by China’s aggression.

According to the EP, the report reflects “how the EU should protect its interests and work more closely with its partners in the Indo-Pacific” and underlines “the critical importance of preserving peace, stability and the freedom of navigation in this region of growing geopolitical and economic significance.” It was adopted by 56 votes in favor, 8 against, and 12 abstentions.

The EP wrote that the report “invites the EU to pursue fruitful bilateral relations with partners and countries in the region” as the Indo-Pacific “is home to 60% of the world’s population and seven G20 members, is a key global actor and home to increasingly important political, trade and security partners for the EU.”

The report names China, its military expansion, aggressive actions, repeated incursions into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), and intensifying propaganda as causes of growing tension in the Indo-Pacific, CNA reported. It also refutes China’s attempt to compare the war in Ukraine with Taiwan Strait security issues and emphasizes the differences in historical background and current circumstances between Taiwan and Ukraine.

Meanwhile, not only does the EU see Taiwan as an important partner and democratic ally, it welcomes Taiwan’s active contribution to peace and security in the region, per the report. CNA cites it as saying the EU continues to support Taiwan’s participation in international organizations.

The report will be translated into the official languages of EU member states before it is sent to the EP for review and discussion.