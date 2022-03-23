Ralph Lauren returns to runway in a show of relaxed luxury

Fall-Winter 2022 fashion from Ralph Lauren is modeled, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) Fall-Winter 2022 fashion from Ralph Lauren is modeled, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

Jessica Chastain attends the Ralph Lauren Fall/Winter 2022 fashion show at the Museum of Modern Art on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Henry Golding attends the Ralph Lauren Fall/Winter 2022 fashion show at the Museum of Modern Art on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Poppy Delevingne attends the Ralph Lauren Fall/Winter 2022 fashion show at the Museum of Modern Art on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Lily Collins attends the Ralph Lauren Fall/Winter 2022 fashion show at the Museum of Modern Art on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Zoey Deutch attends the Ralph Lauren Fall/Winter 2022 fashion show at the Museum of Modern Art on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Janelle Monae attends the Ralph Lauren Fall/Winter 2022 fashion show at the Museum of Modern Art on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

New York City Mayor Eric Adams attends the Ralph Lauren Fall/Winter 2022 fashion show at the Museum of Modern Art on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Ralph Lauren appears on the runway to cheers after unveiling his Fall-Winter 2022 fashion collection, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

Singer and actor Janelle Monáe, left, attends Ralph Lauren's Fall-Winter 2022 fashion show, Tuesday March 22, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

Andrew Lauren, Natascha Schuetz, David Lauren, Dylan Lauren and Paul Arrouet, from left, attend the Ralph Lauren Fall/Winter 2022 fashion show at the Museum of Modern Art on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — In his first show since 2019, Ralph Lauren transformed a long room at the Museum of Modern Art into a cozy salon Tuesday night to debut a moneyed collection of mostly black and white for men and women.

His models, including Gigi and Bella Hadid, meandered through guests seated on couches and black easy chairs wearing classic tailored white trousers and jackets, cocktail attire and slinky, sequined evening dresses. There were pops of black leather, pinstripes, and plaid in red and black, with a smattering of elevated riding gear and ski-inspired Nordic knits.

The show of opulence for his fall/winter women's collection and his latest for the high-end Purple Label for men was conceived months before war broke out in Ukraine, Lauren acknowledged in his notes. At the time, he said, “The tragedy and devastation we are witnessing now was unthinkable.”

Guests were asked to dress in cocktail attire, sipping Champagne and nibbling hors d’oeuvre as Jessica Chastain, Henry Golding, Janelle Monáe, Mayor Eric Adams (in a hand-painted overcoat) and other notables had their pictures snapped by an unusually small contingent of photographers.

Lauren had intimate togetherness on his mind after he took a pandemic break, so he pared down his crowd and went for a relaxed vibe amid coffee tables appointed with stacked books and objets d’art.

Gigi opened the show in black trousers and a black V-neck sweater emblazoned with the “RL” logo over a white button up. Her sister walked in a form-hugging white evening gown with a cut out neck and back.

One of Lauren's evening dresses, in black, was adorned with a New York City skyline in silver at the hem. Many of his models wore two-tone “spectator” shoes in contrasting black and white. Think F. Scott Fitzgerald and the Jazz Age.

At the end, after the finale walk for his models, the 82-year-old Lauren emerged from behind the show's elevated entrance platform and waved, lingering for a moment to take it all in.

“So, in the midst of this sadness, we go forward united in our hope for peace, and our hope for the end of this pandemic and a return to being together,” he said in his notes. “I am so proud to be with you again sharing not only a collection, but an optimism for living that respects the dignity of all.”

Follow Leanne Italie on Twitter at http://twitter.com/litalie