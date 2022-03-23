Alexa
Southern Utah gets past UTEP 82-69 in The Basketball Classic

By Associated Press
2022/03/23 11:04
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Nick Fleming had 18 points to lead five Southern Utah players in double figures as the Thunderbirds beat UTEP 82-69 in the second round of The Basketball Classic on Tuesday night.

Dre Marin added 17 points for the Thunderbirds (22-11). Jason Spurgin chipped in 13, John Knight III scored 12 and Harrison Butler had 11.

Souley Boum had 25 points for the Miners (20-14). Christian Agnew added 16 points and Keonte Kennedy had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-03-23 13:02 GMT+08:00

