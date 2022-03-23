Stars defeat Edmonton; Oilers' 1st loss after scoring first

Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mikko Koskinen (19) and Darnell Nurse (25) defend against Dallas Stars defenseman Andrej Sekera (5) during the first period... Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mikko Koskinen (19) and Darnell Nurse (25) defend against Dallas Stars defenseman Andrej Sekera (5) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Edmonton Oilers left wing Warren Foegele (37) skates with the puck next to Dallas Stars center Roope Hintz (24) during the first period of an NHL hock... Edmonton Oilers left wing Warren Foegele (37) skates with the puck next to Dallas Stars center Roope Hintz (24) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) keeps the puck from Dallas Stars defenseman Ryan Suter (20) during the first period of an NHL hockey game i... Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) keeps the puck from Dallas Stars defenseman Ryan Suter (20) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) defends against Edmonton Oilers right wing Jesse Puljujarvi (13) during the first period of an NHL hockey ... Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) defends against Edmonton Oilers right wing Jesse Puljujarvi (13) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) and Dallas Stars left wing Marian Studenic (43) skate for control of the puck during the first period of an... Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) and Dallas Stars left wing Marian Studenic (43) skate for control of the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) plays the puck off his mask next to Edmonton Oilers center Devin Shore (14) during the second period of an... Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) plays the puck off his mask next to Edmonton Oilers center Devin Shore (14) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) scores a goal against Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mikko Koskinen and defensemen Cody Ceci (5) and Kris Russell (6... Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) scores a goal against Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mikko Koskinen and defensemen Cody Ceci (5) and Kris Russell (6) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mikko Koskinen (19) reacts after giving up a goal to Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (21) during the second period o... Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mikko Koskinen (19) reacts after giving up a goal to Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (21) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) and Dallas Stars defenseman Esa Lindell (23) vie for control of the puck during the second period of an NHL... Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) and Dallas Stars defenseman Esa Lindell (23) vie for control of the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

DALLAS (AP) — Roope Hintz and Denis Gurianov scored 24 seconds apart late in the third period, and the Dallas Stars rallied to beat Edmonton 5-3 on Tuesday night, handing their Oilers their first loss this season after scoring first.

Tyler Seguin added an empty-net goal at 19:41 for his 300th career score and Jason Robertson and Joe Pavelski added goals for the Stars, who won consecutive games for the first time since a four-game streak Feb. 27-March 6. Jake Oettinger made 22 saves.

Kailer Yamamoto, Leon Draisaitl and Evander Kane scored for the Oilers, who are 21-1-0 when scoring first this season. The NHL record to begin a season is 22-0-0 by the 1944-45 Montreal Canadiens. Mikko Koskinen stopped 23 shots.

The Oilers also lost for the first time after leading after one period (19-1-0). They completed a back-to-back after losing in overtime at Colorado on Monday.

Hintz sped toward the net to tie the score 3-all at 14:38 of the third period. At 15:02, Gurianov put home a backhand pass from Seguin on a two-man rush for a 4-3 lead.

Kane converted a rebound at 6:14 of the third period following a Connor McDavid breakaway, tying the score 2-all. At 6:57, Draisaitl scored on a rush to put Edmonton back ahead 3-2 with his 42nd goal of the season, second-most in the league.

Yamamoto deflected Evan Bouchard’s shot from just inside the blue line through traffic for the game’s first goal at 16:31 of the first period.

Robertson tied the score 1-1 at 6:37 of the second period with a wrister that beat Koskinen on the short side. Pavelski put Dallas ahead 16 seconds into a power play at 7:57 of the period by tipping home a rebound following a shot from the right circle by John Klingberg that bounced off Koskinen’s right shoulder.

Robertson, Pavelski, Hintz and Seguin each had a goal and an assist. Klingberg and Jamie Benn had two assists each for Dallas.

McDavid had two assists for Edmonton, giving him a league-leading 93 points.

UP NEXT

Oilers: At San Jose on Thursday.

Stars: At Carolina on Thursday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports