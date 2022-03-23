Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Orioles settle with Scott; no deals with Mancini and Means

By Associated Press
2022/03/23 10:53
Orioles settle with Scott; no deals with Mancini and Means

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles reached a $1.05 million deal with left-hander Tanner Scott on Tuesday, avoiding arbitration.

First baseman Trey Mancini and left-hander John Means were also eligible for arbitration, and the team has not reached settlements with them. Mancini is asking for $8 million and the team is offering $7,375,000. His salary was $4,750,000 last year. Means is asking for $3.1 million and the team is offering $2.7 million. His salary was $593,500 last year.

Scott went 5-4 with a 5.17 ERA last season in 62 relief appearances.

Mancini was the American League Comeback Player of the Year in 2021 after he missed the previous season while being treated for stage 3 colon cancer. He batted .255 with 21 homers and 71 RBIs.

Means went 6-9 with a 3.62 ERA, including a no-hitter at Seattle on May 5.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-03-23 13:01 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes southeast Taiwan
Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes southeast Taiwan
Taiwan firm donates NT$1 million in drones to Ukraine military
Taiwan firm donates NT$1 million in drones to Ukraine military
The Taiwan Territorial Defense Force needs you
The Taiwan Territorial Defense Force needs you
Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: FSB whistleblower
Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: FSB whistleblower
4 NT$10 million prizes from November-December receipt lottery still unclaimed
4 NT$10 million prizes from November-December receipt lottery still unclaimed
It’s time to open up Taiwan’s reserves to foreign workers
It’s time to open up Taiwan’s reserves to foreign workers
Bus driver in central Taiwan receives passenger complaint for leaving bus to buy lunch
Bus driver in central Taiwan receives passenger complaint for leaving bus to buy lunch
Towards a truly terrifying Taiwan Territorial Defense Force
Towards a truly terrifying Taiwan Territorial Defense Force
Filipino cyclist killed by drunk driver in New Taipei
Filipino cyclist killed by drunk driver in New Taipei
Police pinpoint source of metal object that killed south Taiwan teacher
Police pinpoint source of metal object that killed south Taiwan teacher