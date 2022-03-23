Orioles settle with Scott; no deals with Mancini and Means

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles reached a $1.05 million deal with left-hander Tanner Scott on Tuesday, avoiding arbitration.

First baseman Trey Mancini and left-hander John Means were also eligible for arbitration, and the team has not reached settlements with them. Mancini is asking for $8 million and the team is offering $7,375,000. His salary was $4,750,000 last year. Means is asking for $3.1 million and the team is offering $2.7 million. His salary was $593,500 last year.

Scott went 5-4 with a 5.17 ERA last season in 62 relief appearances.

Mancini was the American League Comeback Player of the Year in 2021 after he missed the previous season while being treated for stage 3 colon cancer. He batted .255 with 21 homers and 71 RBIs.

Means went 6-9 with a 3.62 ERA, including a no-hitter at Seattle on May 5.

___

