Canadian businessman impressed by Taiwan’s machinery prowess

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — No other country can rival Taiwan in the quality of its machine tools, according to a longtime Canadian client whose business relationship with the country spans 16 years.

Ken Cenaiko, owner of Croatia Industries, which has provided machining services in Canada’s Saskatchewan province for 45 years, did not realize Taiwan's strength in machine-making until he found out that much of the equipment he purchased from the U.S. used components from Taiwan. The discovery convinced him to make multiple trips to the island country for the Taiwan International Machine Tool Show, per CNA.

According to Cenaiko, it is the value of Taiwan's machine products for their price that defines its competitive edge. The country also has a well-connected machinery industry, encompassing all the related products and techniques one could look for, he noted.

In addition to order placement, Cebaiko's biannual business trips have expanded to feature exchanges with local suppliers about the latest technological trends, he said, describing his stay in Taiwan as a “treasure hunt.” Compared with similar machine expos in China, South Korea, and elsewhere, Taiwan’s offers the most pleasant experience thanks to the convenient transportation, clear English instructions, and professional sales service at the event, he reckoned.

The Taiwan Trade Center in Vancouver pointed out that the country has built a reputation in machinery, boasting a comprehensive industry cluster and having recently pivoted to smart manufacturing to cater to the high-end market. This has made it a choice supplier not only for the developing but also the developed world, including the U.S. and European countries.

Taiwan exported US$2.78 billion worth of machine tools in 2021, up 29.1% from the previous year, according to the Taiwan Association of Machinery Industry (TAMI).