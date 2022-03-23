Alexa
St. Bonaventure beats Virginia 52-51 in NIT quarterfinals

By Associated Press
2022/03/23 10:30
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Kyle Lofton made two free throws with five seconds remaining and Osun Osunniyi blocked a shot at the buzzer to lead St. Bonaventure to a 52-51 win over Virginia in the quarterfinals of the NIT on Tuesday night.

Osunniyi finished with 10 points and four blocks for Saint Bonaventure (23-9). Jaren Holmes added 10 points and Dominick Welch had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Welch pulled St. Bonaventure within 51-50 on a 3-pointer with 23 seconds left.

Armaan Franklin had 17 points for the Cavaliers (21-14). Jayden Gardner added 14 points. Kadin Shedrick had nine rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-03-23 12:06 GMT+08:00

