Taiwan's donation to Ukraine reaches Slovakia, heads for Kyiv

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Slovak government has accepted a donation from Taiwan consisting of supplies to be transported to Kyiv and a refugee relief fund of US$1.5 million.

The Taiwanese representative office in Slovakia wrote in a Facebook post that the shipment of supplies had arrived and been handed to the Slovak government along with the relief fund on Tuesday (March 22). The supplies were transported to the Slovak-Ukrainian border immediately after the donation ceremony.

The shipment, which includes supplies ranging from sleeping bags to powdered milk, is expected to arrive at Kyiv's city council by Thursday (March 24). The funds will be used to support Ukrainian refugees in Slovakia, CNA reported.

During the donation ceremony, Representative Lee Nan-yang (李南陽) thanked Slovakia for its efficient response and help and encouraged Ukrainian students to take advantage of scholarship opportunities in Taiwan. He added that Slovak Deputy Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Ingred Brockova had told him that as Slovakia takes in a growing number of refugees, Taiwan’s donation is much needed and comes at the right time.

CNA cited Ukrainian-Slovak Initiative head Ludmila Verbicka as saying that Slovakia has taken in around 300,000 Ukrainian refugees, which has created pressure on the country of 5.5 million. Thankfully, he said, civilians have generously made donations and opened up their homes to house displaced Ukrainians.

Slovak National Council Deputy Speaker Gabor Grendel said the crisis in Ukraine has made it apparent who true friends are, adding that Slovakia is glad to deliver supplies on Taiwan's behalf. Lucia Kiss, director general of the Slovak foreign ministry's Section of Economic and Development Cooperation, thanked Taiwan for the aid and affirmed that it and Slovakia are like-minded partners.

“This is just the beginning. We are talking with the Ukrainian NGOs about (further) humanitarian assistance to the Ukrainian people,” the Taiwanese representative office wrote on Facebook, adding that it hopes peace will prevail.



