NHL Conference Glance

All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|a-Florida
|62
|42
|14
|6
|90
|254
|180
|m-Carolina
|62
|41
|15
|6
|88
|203
|148
|m-Pittsburgh
|64
|39
|16
|9
|87
|210
|168
|m-N.Y. Rangers
|64
|40
|19
|5
|85
|193
|167
|a-Tampa Bay
|61
|39
|16
|6
|84
|205
|174
|a-Toronto
|62
|39
|18
|5
|83
|229
|189
|Boston
|63
|39
|19
|5
|83
|191
|169
|Washington
|65
|35
|20
|10
|80
|216
|185
|Columbus
|64
|32
|29
|3
|67
|211
|239
|N.Y. Islanders
|60
|26
|25
|9
|61
|162
|166
|Detroit
|62
|25
|30
|7
|57
|178
|232
|Buffalo
|63
|22
|33
|8
|52
|167
|220
|Philadelphia
|62
|20
|31
|11
|51
|156
|214
|New Jersey
|63
|23
|35
|5
|51
|195
|230
|Ottawa
|62
|22
|35
|5
|49
|162
|204
|Montreal
|63
|17
|36
|10
|44
|160
|238
|c-Colorado
|63
|45
|13
|5
|95
|244
|175
|p-Calgary
|62
|38
|16
|8
|84
|215
|149
|c-St. Louis
|62
|35
|18
|9
|79
|222
|175
|c-Minnesota
|61
|37
|20
|4
|78
|228
|196
|Nashville
|63
|37
|22
|4
|78
|210
|178
|p-Los Angeles
|64
|34
|22
|8
|76
|182
|181
|p-Edmonton
|63
|35
|23
|5
|75
|214
|199
|Vegas
|65
|34
|27
|4
|72
|205
|197
|Dallas
|61
|34
|24
|3
|71
|179
|182
|Winnipeg
|63
|29
|24
|10
|68
|197
|198
|Vancouver
|64
|30
|26
|8
|68
|183
|186
|Anaheim
|65
|27
|27
|11
|65
|186
|210
|San Jose
|62
|27
|27
|8
|62
|163
|195
|Chicago
|63
|22
|32
|9
|53
|167
|219
|Arizona
|62
|20
|38
|4
|44
|162
|224
|Seattle
|63
|19
|38
|6
|44
|164
|226
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division
Boston 3, Montreal 2, OT
Minnesota 3, Vegas 0
Colorado 3, Edmonton 2, OT
Nashville 6, Anaheim 3
St. Louis 5, Washington 2
New Jersey 7, N.Y. Rangers 4
Pittsburgh 5, Columbus 1
Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Vegas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
San Jose at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Nashville at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
New Jersey at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
Chicago at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Dallas at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Florida at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7 p.m.
Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Ottawa at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Nashville at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Washington at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Arizona at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Philadelphia at Colorado, 9 p.m.