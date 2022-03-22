NHL Conference Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA a-Florida 62 42 14 6 90 254 180 m-Carolina 62 41 15 6 88 203 148 m-Pittsburgh 64 39 16 9 87 210 168 m-N.Y. Rangers 64 40 19 5 85 193 167 a-Tampa Bay 61 39 16 6 84 205 174 a-Toronto 62 39 18 5 83 229 189 Boston 63 39 19 5 83 191 169 Washington 65 35 20 10 80 216 185 Columbus 64 32 29 3 67 211 239 N.Y. Islanders 60 26 25 9 61 162 166 Detroit 62 25 30 7 57 178 232 Buffalo 63 22 33 8 52 167 220 Philadelphia 62 20 31 11 51 156 214 New Jersey 63 23 35 5 51 195 230 Ottawa 62 22 35 5 49 162 204 Montreal 63 17 36 10 44 160 238

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA c-Colorado 63 45 13 5 95 244 175 p-Calgary 62 38 16 8 84 215 149 c-St. Louis 62 35 18 9 79 222 175 c-Minnesota 61 37 20 4 78 228 196 Nashville 63 37 22 4 78 210 178 p-Los Angeles 64 34 22 8 76 182 181 p-Edmonton 63 35 23 5 75 214 199 Vegas 65 34 27 4 72 205 197 Dallas 61 34 24 3 71 179 182 Winnipeg 63 29 24 10 68 197 198 Vancouver 64 30 26 8 68 183 186 Anaheim 65 27 27 11 65 186 210 San Jose 62 27 27 8 62 163 195 Chicago 63 22 32 9 53 167 219 Arizona 62 20 38 4 44 162 224 Seattle 63 19 38 6 44 164 226

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Monday's Games

Boston 3, Montreal 2, OT

Minnesota 3, Vegas 0

Colorado 3, Edmonton 2, OT

Nashville 6, Anaheim 3

Tuesday's Games

St. Louis 5, Washington 2

New Jersey 7, N.Y. Rangers 4

Pittsburgh 5, Columbus 1

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

New Jersey at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Chicago at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Dallas at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Florida at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Washington at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 9 p.m.