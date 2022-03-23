Bridge collapses in southeast Taiwan after 6.6 quake

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A bridge in Hualien that was nearing completion collapsed this morning after the area was hit by two earthquakes over 6.0 in magnitude and more than 50 aftershocks.

At 1:41 a.m., a magnitude 6.6 struck just off the southeast coast and within five minutes was followed by magnitude 5.7, 6.1, 4.9, and 4.7 aftershocks. Since the fourth aftershock, 51 more had been reported as of time of writing in Hualien and Taitung counties, with two measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale.

Reports of damage and injuries in Hualien and Taitung are starting to stream in, with a 10-ton boulder having fallen on a road in Taitung's Changbin Township and an 88-year-old resident having suffered head injuries from falling glass. In Hualien, there are many reports of water tanks and scooters that were knocked over, but the most significant damage was the collapse of the new Yuxing Bridge (玉興橋) in Yuli Township.

The Yuli Township branch of the Hulien County Police Bureau pointed out that the bridge has not yet been completed and suffered extensive damage from the quake. Police stated that no injuries have been reported from the collapse of the bridge.

According to the Suhua Improvement Engineering Office, personnel have been dispatched to inspect the damage. If there are no structural problems detected, the old Yuxing Bridge is expected to reopen to traffic this afternoon.

The new Yuxing Bridge was slated to open in September of this year. However, due to the extensive damage inflicted by the quake, officials stated that the opening date will have to be re-evaluated.



(Hualien County Police Bureau photo)



