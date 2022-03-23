PTC Appointed as NVIDIA’s Partner for DGX-Ready Managed Services

Ready Solutions to Simplify Growing AI Adoption in Asia Pacific

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 23 March 2022 -PTC System (S) Pte Ltd, a subsidiary of IIJ Inc. (PTC), today announced an extended collaboration with NVIDIA Corporation in its DGX Managed Services Program. With this new partnership appointment, PTC will be able to help clients design and implement artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure solutions with assured service levels, thereby accelerating the deployment of AI applications."We are honoured to be selected as the first NVIDIA's DGX-Ready Managed Services partner in Asia Pacific," said IIJ Global Business Division Managing Executive Officer, Koichi Maruyama. "This is an extension of PTC's collaboration with NVIDIA, and it demonstrates our strengths in this area. I'm incredibly proud of our team's focus on thought leadership and the strive to leverage innovation and new technologies to drive growth."The NVIDIA's DGX Managed Services Program allows clients of PTC in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam to efficiently tap into the speed and scale of an DGX-based infrastructure without having to manage an in-house DGX-Ready Managed Services Program. Clients can therefore use the best in class infrastructure solutions to solve bigger and more complex data science problems with AI, and have access to the world's universal systems for AI infrastructure.PTC's comprehensive services include managing the underlying NVIDIA DGX system, ensuring all software and firmware components are up to date, improving utilization rates and identifying bottlenecks. The team also helps customers utilize NVIDIA NGC , which empowers AI scientists and developers with GPU-accelerated containers. NGC features containerized deep learning frameworks such as TensorFlow, PyTorch, MXNet and more that are tested and certified by NVIDIA.PTC is a member of SMART Urban Co-Innovation Lab (SMARTLAB), Southeast Asia's first industry-led lab for smart cities solutions development, initiated by CapitaLand and supported by the IMDA and Enterprise Singapore. SMARTLAB will focus on six key industry verticals of advanced manufacturing, digital wellness, intelligent estates, smart mobile, sustainability, and urban agriculture. The collaboration will accelerate SMARTLAB projects.Organizations that would like to accelerate AI workflow and applications with the DGX Managed Services Program can reach out to PTC at 65-62820255 for more information.

About PTC Systems (S) Pte Ltd

PTC System (S) Pte Ltd is a subsidiary of IIJ Inc. that specializes in providing enterprise data management solutions and services to manage the technology challenges of enterprise customers. Our strengths are built upon our passion, total commitment, and vision on data management services to help our customers to achieve the best business results like better performance, investment protection and maximum value. More information at www.ptcsys.com.



#PTC

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.