Lions re-sign backup quarterbacks Tim Boyle and David Blough

By Associated Press
2022/03/23 06:40
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (...

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have re-signed reserve quarterbacks Tim Boyle and David Blough.

Detroit announced the moves Tuesday, retaining the players who backed up Jared Goff last season.

Boyle was 0-3 as a starter last season and was a backup in two games, throwing for three touchdowns and six interceptions. He played in 11 games as Aaron Rodgers' backup in Green Bay during the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

Blough played in only one game as a reserve for a second straight season. He was 0-5 as a rookie in 2019 with four touchdowns and six interceptions.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2022-03-23 08:28 GMT+08:00

