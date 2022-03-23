Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Tulsa hires Eric Konkol as men's basketball coach

By Associated Press
2022/03/23 06:18
Tulsa hires Eric Konkol as men's basketball coach

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Tulsa has named Eric Konkol its new men’s basketball coach.

Konkol compiled a 153-75 record in seven seasons at Louisiana Tech. He had six seasons with at least 20 wins and finished in the top three in the Conference USA standings five times.

Konkol was a student assistant coach for Tulsa’s 2001 NIT championship team under coach Buzz Peterson. Konkol was on the staffs at Tennessee, George Mason and Miami (Fla.) before taking over at Louisiana Tech in 2015.

This season, Louisiana Tech finished with a 24-10 record and a 12-6 league mark. Last season, Konkol was Conference USA Coach of the Year and led the team to a third-place finish in the NIT.

Konkol replaces Frank Haith, who resigned after eight seasons leading the Golden Hurricane. Haith was 139-108 at Tulsa, but his squad finished this season with an 11-20 record.

___

More AP coverage of March Madness: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2022-03-23 07:33 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes southeast Taiwan
Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes southeast Taiwan
Taiwan firm donates NT$1 million in drones to Ukraine military
Taiwan firm donates NT$1 million in drones to Ukraine military
The Taiwan Territorial Defense Force needs you
The Taiwan Territorial Defense Force needs you
Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: FSB whistleblower
Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: FSB whistleblower
It’s time to open up Taiwan’s reserves to foreign workers
It’s time to open up Taiwan’s reserves to foreign workers
Bus driver in central Taiwan receives passenger complaint for leaving bus to buy lunch
Bus driver in central Taiwan receives passenger complaint for leaving bus to buy lunch
Towards a truly terrifying Taiwan Territorial Defense Force
Towards a truly terrifying Taiwan Territorial Defense Force
4 NT$10 million prizes from November-December receipt lottery still unclaimed
4 NT$10 million prizes from November-December receipt lottery still unclaimed
Filipino cyclist killed by drunk driver in New Taipei
Filipino cyclist killed by drunk driver in New Taipei
Police pinpoint source of metal object that killed south Taiwan teacher
Police pinpoint source of metal object that killed south Taiwan teacher