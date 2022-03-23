Alexa
Warriors' Green fined $25K for directing profanity at ref

By Associated Press
2022/03/23 05:49
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green looks to pass the ball during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics...

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, top, watches from the bench during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs ...

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA fined Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green $25,000 on Tuesday for directing profane language toward a game official.

Green was ejected in the third quarter of the Warriors' game against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday night after getting called for two technical fouls in an eight-second span. He was arguing a foul call and then continued yelling at the referee after his ejection.

The Warriors, playing for the first time since losing Stephen Curry to a left foot injury, lost the game 110-108. Green was in their starting lineup for the first time since returning from a calf injury last week.

