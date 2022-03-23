Alexa
Nike, Alibaba rise; Okta, Hess fall

By Associated Press
2022/03/23 04:16
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Nike Inc., up $2.90 to $133.09.

The athletic apparel maker reported strong fiscal third-quarter financial results.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., up $11.40 to $114.99.

The world’s biggest e-commerce company increased its stock buyback plan to $25 billion from $15 billion.

Blackstone Inc., up $3.51 to $126.13.

Prologis is reportedly offering $23 billion for the investment management firm's Mileway logistics warehouse company.

Sonoco Products Co., up $3.40 to $61.70.

The packaging maker gave investors an encouraging financial update.

Okta Inc., down $2.98 to $166.43.

The cloud identity management company is reportedly investigating a digital breach.

Hess Corp., down $2.26 to $101.59.

Energy companies came under pressure as oil prices fell.

JPMorgan Chase & Co., up $2.97 to $142.62.

Bank stocks benefited from rising bond yields, which allow them to charge higher interest rates on loans.

Newmont Corp., down 27 cents to $76.03.

The falling price of gold made the stocks of gold mining companies less appealing to investors.

