Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes southeast Taiwan

Shock waves from magnitude 6.6 and 6.1 temblors felt across Taiwan

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/23 01:52
Map of magnitude 6.6 earthquake that struck on Wednesday morning. (CWB image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck southeast Taiwan on Wednesday morning (March 23) at 1:41 a.m., followed two minutes later by a magnitude 6.1 earthquake, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the first temblor was 62.6 kilometers south of Hualien County Hall, with a focal depth of 30.6 km. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of one to seven, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The earthquake’s intensity registered as a 6- in Taitung County and a 5+ in Hualien County. An intensity level of 4 was recorded in Nantou County, Chiayi County, Kaohsiung City, Yunlin County, Taichung City, Yilan County, Tainan City, Chiayi City, Changhua County, Miaoli County, and Hsinchu County.

An intensity level of 3 was reported in Pingtung County, Taoyuan City, New Taipei City, and Taipei City. An intensity level of 2 was felt in Hsinchu City, Penghu County, and Keelung City, while Lienchiang County experienced a level 1 intensity.

Map of intensity levels felt from magnitude 6.6 earthquake. (CWB image)

At 1:43 a.m., a magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck 61.2 km south-southwest of Hualien County Hall at a focal depth of 19.3 km. The temblor's intensity measured a 4 in Hualien County, Taitung County, Nantou County, and Yunlin County,

An intensity level of 3 was recorded in Chiayi County, Taichung City, Yilan County, Chiayi City, Changhua County, Kaohsiung City, Miaoli County, and Tainan City. An intensity level of 2 was felt in Hsinchu County, Taoyuan City, Pingtung County, Hsinchu City, New Taipei City, and Taipei City.

A lesser intensity of 1 was registered in Keelung City, Penghu County, and Lienchiang County. No injuries or damage from the quakes had been reported at the time of publication.

Map of magnitude 6.1 earthquake. (CWB image)
