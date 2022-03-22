Alexa
Body of missing coal miner found after roof collapse

By Associated Press
2022/03/22 23:21
HARLAN, Ky. (AP) — Crews have recovered the body of a Kentucky coal miner missing after a roof collapsed deep underground, officials said.

INMET Mining CEO Hunter Hobson told WYMT-TV on Monday night that it was with “deepest sorrow” that he was confirming the death of James D. Brown, 33, of Lynch.

“Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with James’ family and also his coworkers at INMET. We were praying for a different outcome. At this time, we have no further comment as we transition from the recovery efforts and continue working with both State and Federal agencies to determine what happened,” Hobson said.

Brown began his shift as a roof bolter operator late Sunday at the D-29 Darby Fork coal mine in Harlan County, the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet said. The roof fell about an hour later, some 14,000 feet from the entrance.

A spokesman for the cabinet, John Mura, told The Associated Press on Monday that Brown had been working alone, but later clarified that an equipment operator was nearby when the roof collapsed.

“We are heartbroken at the news, “said Gov. Andy Beshear said in a statement. “Please join me in expressing my deep condolences to his family, friends and community.”

Mine operations remained suspended Tuesday while an investigation continues, state officials said.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Mr. Brown’s family,” Kentucky Energy and Environment Secretary Rebecca Goodman said. “Our trained mine safety specialists are in the process of examining how this happened and how it could have been prevented.”

Updated : 2022-03-23 01:23 GMT+08:00

