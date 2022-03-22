Mariupol: A city decimated, but not giving up

Over the past week, tens of thousands of people have been daily fleeing the devastated city of Mariupol in seemingly endless numbers. Since the beginn... Over the past week, tens of thousands of people have been daily fleeing the devastated city of Mariupol in seemingly endless numbers. Since the beginning of the war, the strategically important southern port city has faced heavy bombardment and missile strikes, including on civilian targets. According to Russian figures, 130,000 of the approximately 440,000 inhabitants remain in the city.