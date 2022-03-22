All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Springfield
|58
|32
|19
|5
|2
|71
|184
|183
|Providence
|54
|28
|17
|3
|6
|65
|164
|147
|Charlotte
|60
|34
|22
|4
|0
|72
|200
|174
|Hartford
|55
|28
|20
|5
|2
|63
|166
|164
|Hershey
|60
|29
|23
|5
|3
|66
|167
|164
|WB/Scranton
|58
|26
|24
|4
|4
|60
|156
|175
|Bridgeport
|59
|24
|25
|6
|4
|58
|168
|180
|Lehigh Valley
|57
|22
|25
|7
|3
|54
|154
|183
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utica
|55
|35
|13
|6
|1
|77
|193
|150
|Laval
|52
|28
|21
|3
|0
|59
|176
|171
|Toronto
|53
|28
|21
|3
|1
|60
|179
|175
|Rochester
|59
|30
|23
|4
|2
|66
|199
|216
|Syracuse
|58
|28
|22
|6
|2
|64
|175
|188
|Belleville
|54
|28
|23
|3
|0
|59
|168
|171
|Cleveland
|58
|22
|24
|8
|4
|56
|165
|198
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|57
|36
|11
|5
|5
|82
|189
|145
|Manitoba
|55
|33
|17
|3
|2
|71
|173
|151
|Milwaukee
|61
|31
|23
|4
|3
|69
|181
|183
|Rockford
|53
|26
|23
|3
|1
|56
|154
|166
|Grand Rapids
|58
|26
|25
|5
|2
|59
|157
|173
|Texas
|56
|22
|23
|6
|5
|55
|173
|187
|Iowa
|56
|23
|25
|5
|3
|54
|153
|166
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Stockton
|52
|36
|11
|4
|1
|77
|191
|141
|Ontario
|53
|33
|13
|4
|3
|73
|207
|165
|Colorado
|55
|30
|18
|4
|3
|67
|185
|167
|Abbotsford
|53
|29
|19
|4
|1
|63
|177
|153
|Bakersfield
|52
|26
|17
|4
|5
|61
|165
|152
|Henderson
|51
|25
|22
|3
|1
|54
|151
|157
|San Diego
|51
|23
|25
|2
|1
|49
|152
|160
|San Jose
|53
|20
|29
|2
|2
|44
|169
|216
|Tucson
|52
|18
|29
|4
|1
|41
|136
|206
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Cleveland 3, Utica 2
Texas at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Henderson at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Bridgeport at Utica, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.
Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Abbotsford at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Charlotte at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Laval, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Manitoba at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.
Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Abbotsford at Stockton, 9 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Tucson at Henderson, 10 p.m.