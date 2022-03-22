Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/03/22 22:09
AHL Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Springfield 58 32 19 5 2 71 184 183
Providence 54 28 17 3 6 65 164 147
Charlotte 60 34 22 4 0 72 200 174
Hartford 55 28 20 5 2 63 166 164
Hershey 60 29 23 5 3 66 167 164
WB/Scranton 58 26 24 4 4 60 156 175
Bridgeport 59 24 25 6 4 58 168 180
Lehigh Valley 57 22 25 7 3 54 154 183
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 55 35 13 6 1 77 193 150
Laval 52 28 21 3 0 59 176 171
Toronto 53 28 21 3 1 60 179 175
Rochester 59 30 23 4 2 66 199 216
Syracuse 58 28 22 6 2 64 175 188
Belleville 54 28 23 3 0 59 168 171
Cleveland 58 22 24 8 4 56 165 198
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 57 36 11 5 5 82 189 145
Manitoba 55 33 17 3 2 71 173 151
Milwaukee 61 31 23 4 3 69 181 183
Rockford 53 26 23 3 1 56 154 166
Grand Rapids 58 26 25 5 2 59 157 173
Texas 56 22 23 6 5 55 173 187
Iowa 56 23 25 5 3 54 153 166
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Stockton 52 36 11 4 1 77 191 141
Ontario 53 33 13 4 3 73 207 165
Colorado 55 30 18 4 3 67 185 167
Abbotsford 53 29 19 4 1 63 177 153
Bakersfield 52 26 17 4 5 61 165 152
Henderson 51 25 22 3 1 54 151 157
San Diego 51 23 25 2 1 49 152 160
San Jose 53 20 29 2 2 44 169 216
Tucson 52 18 29 4 1 41 136 206

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Cleveland 3, Utica 2

Tuesday's Games

Texas at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Henderson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Bridgeport at Utica, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Abbotsford at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Charlotte at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Laval, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Abbotsford at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Tucson at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Updated : 2022-03-22 23:53 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan firm donates NT$1 million in drones to Ukraine military
Taiwan firm donates NT$1 million in drones to Ukraine military
Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: FSB whistleblower
Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: FSB whistleblower
Filipino cyclist killed by drunk driver in New Taipei
Filipino cyclist killed by drunk driver in New Taipei
The Taiwan Territorial Defense Force needs you
The Taiwan Territorial Defense Force needs you
Towards a truly terrifying Taiwan Territorial Defense Force
Towards a truly terrifying Taiwan Territorial Defense Force
It’s time to open up Taiwan’s reserves to foreign workers
It’s time to open up Taiwan’s reserves to foreign workers
Bus driver in central Taiwan receives passenger complaint for leaving bus to buy lunch
Bus driver in central Taiwan receives passenger complaint for leaving bus to buy lunch
Police pinpoint source of metal object that killed south Taiwan teacher
Police pinpoint source of metal object that killed south Taiwan teacher
Drunk driver who fatally struck Filipino cyclist released on bail in New Taipei
Drunk driver who fatally struck Filipino cyclist released on bail in New Taipei
Taiwan naval cadets enrolled in US Coast Guard Academy
Taiwan naval cadets enrolled in US Coast Guard Academy