NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div a-Florida 62 42 14 6 90 254 180 26-6-0 16-8-6 9-1-2 m-Carolina 62 41 15 6 88 203 148 23-5-3 18-10-3 11-7-1 m-N.Y. Rangers 63 40 18 5 85 189 160 20-6-3 20-12-2 9-5-0 m-Pittsburgh 63 38 16 9 85 205 167 17-9-5 21-7-4 11-4-2 a-Tampa Bay 61 39 16 6 84 205 174 19-6-4 20-10-2 11-5-1 a-Toronto 62 39 18 5 83 229 189 22-7-2 17-11-3 9-5-0 Boston 63 39 19 5 83 191 169 18-10-2 21-9-3 13-3-1 Washington 64 35 19 10 80 214 180 15-12-5 20-7-5 13-5-1 Columbus 63 32 28 3 67 210 234 18-13-3 14-15-0 8-12-0 N.Y. Islanders 60 26 25 9 61 162 166 15-12-4 11-13-5 7-6-2 Detroit 62 25 30 7 57 178 232 16-12-4 9-18-3 6-9-2 Buffalo 63 22 33 8 52 167 220 11-16-4 11-17-4 7-10-4 Philadelphia 62 20 31 11 51 156 214 13-15-6 7-16-5 5-11-4 Ottawa 62 22 35 5 49 162 204 12-19-2 10-16-3 5-11-1 New Jersey 62 22 35 5 49 188 226 14-14-3 8-21-2 8-10-2 Montreal 63 17 36 10 44 160 238 9-18-4 8-18-6 6-8-3

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div c-Colorado 63 45 13 5 95 244 175 25-3-3 20-10-2 13-5-2 p-Calgary 62 38 16 8 84 215 149 19-5-6 19-11-2 9-6-1 c-Minnesota 61 37 20 4 78 228 196 20-7-1 17-13-3 9-8-1 c-Nashville 63 37 22 4 78 210 178 19-11-0 18-11-4 13-6-1 St. Louis 61 34 18 9 77 217 173 20-7-4 14-11-5 12-5-3 p-Los Angeles 64 34 22 8 76 182 181 16-13-3 18-9-5 7-7-2 p-Edmonton 63 35 23 5 75 214 199 19-12-0 16-11-5 13-4-0 Vegas 65 34 27 4 72 205 197 18-13-3 16-14-1 12-5-1 Dallas 61 34 24 3 71 179 182 20-8-1 14-16-2 13-8-2 Winnipeg 63 29 24 10 68 197 198 16-12-2 13-12-8 12-6-5 Vancouver 64 30 26 8 68 183 186 14-13-5 16-13-3 8-5-5 Anaheim 65 27 27 11 65 186 210 16-13-4 11-14-7 10-7-3 San Jose 62 27 27 8 62 163 195 15-14-4 12-13-4 6-7-3 Chicago 63 22 32 9 53 167 219 11-16-5 11-16-4 4-13-5 Arizona 62 20 38 4 44 162 224 9-21-1 11-17-3 6-11-1 Seattle 63 19 38 6 44 164 226 11-18-3 8-20-3 4-13-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Monday's Games

Boston 3, Montreal 2, OT

Minnesota 3, Vegas 0

Colorado 3, Edmonton 2, OT

Nashville 6, Anaheim 3

Tuesday's Games

Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

New Jersey at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Chicago at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Dallas at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Florida at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Washington at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 9 p.m.