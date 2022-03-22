Alexa
Crews make progress in containing massive Texas wildfire

By Associated Press
2022/03/22 21:36
Seth Griffin sorts through the ashes of his mother's home searching for coins they collected together on Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Carbon, Texas, f...
Scorched land and property are left behind, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Carbon, Texas, following the Eastland Complex Fire that came through two days...
Cattle graze in Eastland County on Saturday, March 19, 2022, in western Texas, as the Eastland Complex Fire continues to burn. (Rebecca Slezak/The Dal...
Natallia Berry, Pastor Wade Berry and worship leader Wendy Butler Rodgers sing during Second Baptist Church's service outside on Sunday, March 20, 202...
Carbon firefighters drive back toward the station on Saturday, March 19, 2022 ,in Carbon, Texas, while battling the Eastland Complex Fire. (Rebecca Sl...
FILE - Kayla Neel stands beside the burned remains of her aunt's home in Carbon, Texas, Friday, March 18, 2022. Fire driven by high winds swept throug...
FILE - With her dog begging for a scratch behind her ears, Brenda Kidd stands near the hay field and the remains of its smoldering bales at her farm ...
A helicopter flies toward smoke from wildfires, Sunday, March 20, 2022, near Eastland County in Texas. (Rebecca Slezak/The Dallas Morning News via AP)
FILE - The remnants of a melted wheel are propped against the pickup which it had supported before the Kidd Fire burned the vehicle the day before in ...
FILE - Cattle gather around a feeder in Eastland County, Texas, in a field partially burned by the Kidd Fire, March 19, 2022. (Ronald W. Erdrich/The A...

EASTLAND, Texas (AP) — Firefighting crews were making progress containing a massive Texas wildfire that was blamed for last week’s death of a deputy, officials said.

The Eastland Complex has burned about 85 square miles (220 square kilometers) since a series of fires broke out last week in an area 120 miles (193 kilometers) west of Dallas. The fires were about 60% contained as of Monday night, up from 30% containment a day before, according to Texas A&M Forest Service.

The fire has burned 147 structures so far and led to the death of Deputy Sgt. Barbara Fenley, who died while going door-to-door telling residents to evacuate, officials said.

“The extreme conditions present across the state last week, greatly impacted several communities and the Texans that live there,” said Wes Moorehead, Texas A&M Forest Service Fire Chief. “These communities endured significant loss and we grieve with you.”

In Ranger, Texas, a man was arrested over the weekend on felony arson charges in connection with a fire that destroyed several structures, including a 103-year-old church, police said.

Overall, crews have responded to 178 wildfires that have burned nearly 170 square miles (440 square kilometers) statewide since last Thursday, officials said.

