General Motors recalls 740K SUVs; headlights are too bright

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is recalling more than 740,000 small SUVs in the U.S. because the headlight beams that can be too bright and cause glare for oncoming drivers.

The recall announced Tuesday comes after U.S. safety regulators turned down a request from the Detroit automaker to avoid the recall.

The company is recalling GMC Terrain SUVs from the 2010 through 2017 model years. Documents posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say reflections caused by the headlight housings can illuminate some areas with too much light. The agency says this can reduce visibility for other drivers, increasing the risk of a crash.

GM hasn't come up with a repair yet. The company expects to notify owners by letter starting April 23.

The company says in documents that it has only one complaint from a customer about headlights shining into trees.