Global Forecast-Celsius

By Associated Press
2022/03/22 20:00
Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, March 22, 2022

_____

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Nice with some sun;31;26;Partly sunny, nice;31;26;SW;16;77%;20%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sun;34;21;Sunny and less humid;32;22;NE;8;36%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Cloudy and cool;12;1;Sun, some clouds;15;5;WSW;7;49%;67%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Cloudy with a shower;17;12;A couple of showers;16;12;SE;17;61%;89%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly sunny, warm;20;5;Sunny and mild;17;4;NE;11;55%;2%;4

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;1;-6;Milder;4;-1;ENE;11;59%;89%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Low clouds and cool;11;4;A bit of a.m. snow;6;5;E;8;79%;75%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Snow;-3;-8;Becoming very windy;-4;-6;W;32;82%;90%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A shower and t-storm;32;22;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;23;N;21;71%;97%;7

Athens, Greece;Occasional rain;13;7;A little a.m. rain;10;7;N;23;64%;83%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Showers;25;18;A couple of showers;22;16;NNE;13;81%;88%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sun;23;10;Hazy sun;28;11;NNW;10;31%;2%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A p.m. t-storm;34;23;A thunderstorm;32;23;SE;8;76%;86%;4

Bangalore, India;A stray t-shower;31;20;Clouds and sun;32;21;SE;8;47%;13%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;Brief p.m. showers;32;27;A t-storm in spots;32;27;S;13;71%;66%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Cloudy and breezy;14;10;A couple of showers;14;11;ENE;32;65%;98%;4

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;11;1;Partly sunny, cool;13;3;NNE;8;59%;44%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunshine;16;-1;Mostly sunny;16;2;WSW;6;58%;0%;5

Berlin, Germany;Sunny and mild;16;-1;Sunny and mild;17;0;NNE;7;62%;0%;4

Bogota, Colombia;A little a.m. rain;21;11;Showers around;22;10;SE;8;67%;73%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Breezy this morning;28;18;A t-storm around;27;18;E;18;62%;45%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;Abundant sunshine;15;0;Sunny and mild;19;2;SE;7;36%;0%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Sunshine and mild;20;4;Sunny and mild;18;3;NE;5;55%;0%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny, breezy;17;0;Mostly sunny;14;0;NNW;15;54%;2%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Sunny and beautiful;18;2;Sunny and mild;19;3;W;6;40%;0%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A shower in the a.m.;25;19;A shower in the p.m.;26;14;NNW;14;81%;96%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray thunderstorm;26;18;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;18;ESE;9;48%;67%;10

Busan, South Korea;Inc. clouds;16;5;Clearing;13;4;WSW;9;50%;15%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Cool with some sun;17;9;Cool with sunshine;16;10;W;20;35%;4%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny, nice;24;19;Showers around;24;18;SSE;18;74%;64%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;Clouds and sun, nice;31;18;Some sun, pleasant;31;19;ESE;6;48%;3%;12

Chennai, India;Hot with some sun;38;28;Very warm and humid;35;28;SSE;16;76%;9%;11

Chicago, United States;Rain, breezy, cooler;10;8;Rain and drizzle;15;5;SSW;17;83%;97%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy;31;26;Nice with some sun;31;26;SW;12;67%;30%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny;9;0;Fog to sun;11;-1;WNW;5;67%;1%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and nice;25;18;Breezy in the a.m.;24;18;N;25;74%;0%;11

Dallas, United States;Mostly cloudy, windy;14;7;Clouds and sun;17;3;WSW;18;36%;2%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly cloudy;31;24;A t-storm in spots;32;25;SSE;13;77%;48%;4

Delhi, India;Very warm;34;21;Hazy sun and warm;36;21;SE;14;33%;0%;8

Denver, United States;Rather cloudy;6;-2;Breezy and warmer;12;1;WSW;20;33%;0%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hot with hazy sun;37;24;Hazy sun and hot;38;24;SSW;7;42%;1%;9

Dili, East Timor;Rain and a t-storm;34;24;A p.m. t-storm;31;23;SSE;9;74%;94%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;15;5;Plenty of sun;14;7;SW;12;73%;20%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and mild;20;9;Cooler, p.m. showers;13;6;WNW;11;66%;100%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Showers possible;16;14;Rain, a thunderstorm;16;12;SSW;21;87%;100%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;19;Rain, a thunderstorm;19;18;ENE;13;88%;85%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sun and clouds;25;13;Partly sunny;25;14;NE;8;57%;20%;11

Havana, Cuba;A shower in places;32;20;A stray shower;32;21;SSE;14;58%;48%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Sunshine;6;-3;Partial sunshine;6;-1;WNW;9;71%;37%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;33;26;Becoming cloudy;34;26;SSE;11;60%;55%;6

Hong Kong, China;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;17;A stray a.m. t-storm;19;16;ENE;8;83%;73%;2

Honolulu, United States;A couple of showers;28;22;A shower or two;28;22;ENE;28;62%;86%;5

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;36;25;Hazy sun;36;25;SE;10;24%;1%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and very hot;37;18;Mostly sunny and hot;34;17;NE;11;29%;4%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;Variable cloudiness;7;4;Rain and drizzle;6;2;NNE;22;78%;65%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A shower in the p.m.;33;25;Showers;33;25;WSW;15;74%;99%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sun;32;22;Breezy in the p.m.;30;22;N;26;51%;0%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Warmer;24;15;Sunshine and nice;24;15;WSW;10;53%;8%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny;23;8;Sunshine, pleasant;19;6;NW;9;28%;0%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy in the p.m.;29;23;Hazy sun, less humid;32;23;W;17;48%;0%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;Hazy sun;28;15;A stray t-shower;28;14;SW;8;52%;41%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy and very warm;38;21;Hazy sun, very warm;38;21;N;22;11%;0%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Fog, then some sun;14;0;Fog, then sun;15;3;W;9;62%;4%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;Increasingly windy;29;25;Windy;30;25;ENE;34;59%;75%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;33;23;Mostly cloudy;34;23;SSE;7;62%;36%;5

Kolkata, India;Warm with sunshine;36;25;Warm with sunshine;36;26;SSW;10;43%;0%;10

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray thunderstorm;34;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;25;N;6;71%;67%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;A p.m. shower or two;14;4;Brief p.m. showers;16;5;NW;13;65%;89%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;34;27;A t-storm around;34;28;SSW;14;63%;48%;12

Lima, Peru;Variable cloudiness;22;18;Clouds limiting sun;22;18;SSE;12;79%;14%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Occasional rain;16;11;Rain at times;14;11;NE;11;85%;99%;1

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny, mild;19;5;Sunny and mild;18;5;E;10;53%;0%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Very warm;30;16;Very warm;31;16;SSW;10;35%;1%;7

Luanda, Angola;A t-storm around;30;25;Some brightening;31;25;S;9;74%;44%;6

Madrid, Spain;Showers;13;8;Periods of rain;12;10;NE;8;66%;99%;1

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny, nice;32;27;Mostly sunny;32;27;WNW;14;57%;3%;12

Manaus, Brazil;Clouds and sun;29;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;NE;7;84%;74%;5

Manila, Philippines;Clouds and sun;35;25;Partly sunny and hot;36;25;SE;8;50%;20%;11

Melbourne, Australia;A stray p.m. t-storm;22;14;Clouds and sun;18;11;SE;17;65%;26%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Some sunshine;27;11;A shower in places;26;9;SW;13;16%;40%;12

Miami, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;26;25;Breezy with a shower;28;26;SE;25;68%;64%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Fog to sun;15;-1;Sunny and mild;14;2;NW;12;58%;60%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;33;25;Mostly cloudy;33;27;SE;14;57%;5%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly cloudy;25;17;A p.m. shower or two;26;19;N;13;71%;97%;2

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny;3;-4;Increasing clouds;6;0;ENE;5;51%;99%;2

Moscow, Russia;Sunny and mild;8;-2;Sunny and mild;8;-3;NW;12;59%;1%;3

Mumbai, India;Hazy sun;34;28;Hazy and very warm;35;27;NW;17;30%;0%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy in the p.m.;28;15;Partly sunny;30;16;E;16;44%;7%;14

New York, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;16;5;A touch of p.m. rain;9;6;E;17;45%;100%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Afternoon showers;13;2;Cloudy, p.m. rain;13;4;WSW;10;75%;91%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Snow at times;-5;-9;A bit of snow;-3;-5;SSW;22;83%;99%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain tapering off;10;1;Warmer;13;6;ENE;11;49%;88%;2

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;8;-4;Fog, then some sun;9;-1;W;6;63%;4%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Breezy this morning;5;-5;An afternoon shower;4;-1;E;18;55%;98%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers around;33;25;Partly sunny;32;24;NE;11;65%;44%;11

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;33;24;A t-storm in spots;34;24;NNW;13;64%;48%;12

Paramaribo, Suriname;Rain and a t-storm;29;24;A downpour;26;23;ESE;11;88%;97%;3

Paris, France;Mostly sunny;17;4;Sunny and pleasant;18;5;ENE;9;51%;1%;4

Perth, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;27;16;Sunny and beautiful;27;16;ESE;16;45%;0%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Rain, a thunderstorm;34;25;Some sun;34;26;SSE;10;66%;85%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Rather cloudy;33;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;24;N;19;76%;97%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower in places;33;19;Mostly sunny;34;20;ESE;10;45%;28%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Sunshine and mild;18;-2;Sunny and mild;18;0;WNW;6;46%;0%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Brilliant sunshine;10;0;Mostly cloudy;11;5;S;10;47%;31%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A few showers;20;11;Showers;21;12;ESE;13;72%;99%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Becoming cloudy;20;11;Cloudy with showers;17;8;SSW;14;88%;98%;2

Recife, Brazil;Morning showers;30;25;A.M. showers, cloudy;30;25;SE;13;77%;100%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy;6;2;A morning shower;6;4;SE;19;82%;99%;1

Riga, Latvia;Fog to sun;13;0;Showers of rain/snow;8;0;NW;16;61%;84%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm around;25;21;Partly sunny;28;21;ENE;12;61%;7%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;33;19;Sunny and very warm;34;20;N;11;7%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;Plenty of sun;17;0;Mostly sunny;19;1;N;11;49%;0%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Sunny;4;-3;Partly sunny;4;0;NNE;8;77%;4%;2

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;22;11;Clouds, then sun;19;9;SW;14;76%;1%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;28;18;A t-storm in spots;29;19;ENE;14;67%;53%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny, breezy;28;23;Mostly sunny, breezy;29;23;E;24;68%;71%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower in places;24;18;Clouds and sun;24;20;WNW;10;82%;56%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;27;13;Mostly sunny, nice;26;13;W;9;28%;6%;13

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;26;10;Sunny and pleasant;22;10;SSW;9;46%;8%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;31;20;Sunshine and nice;30;20;NE;12;69%;27%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Periods of rain;16;9;Periods of rain;14;8;NE;14;84%;97%;1

Seattle, United States;Warmer;16;9;Rain and drizzle;12;3;ENE;13;79%;95%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Brilliant sunshine;14;2;Clearing;11;2;WSW;11;50%;14%;2

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and cool;11;7;Remaining cloudy;14;8;SSE;10;58%;44%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A few showers;30;26;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;26;NNE;11;69%;82%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;11;-1;Sun and some clouds;9;-1;WSW;13;52%;2%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A stray shower;28;23;Partly sunny;28;24;ENE;20;67%;57%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny, mild;14;0;Sunny and mild;12;1;W;14;55%;5%;3

Sydney, Australia;Warmer;27;21;A stray thunderstorm;25;19;SSE;24;72%;85%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and a t-storm;17;16;Rain at times;19;16;ENE;13;81%;99%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Sunshine;10;0;Rain/snow showers;6;0;W;14;77%;76%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cool with clearing;11;3;A little p.m. rain;5;1;NNE;10;81%;81%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sun and clouds;8;0;Snow;4;0;SE;11;68%;86%;1

Tehran, Iran;Showers around;19;8;Sun and some clouds;19;10;SE;13;34%;30%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;Turning sunny, cool;15;9;Showers around;15;9;SW;20;57%;99%;7

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine;19;4;Mostly sunny;20;4;ENE;9;36%;0%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Rain and snow;6;2;Cloudy and warmer;12;5;NNE;15;46%;90%;2

Toronto, Canada;Cooler;5;1;Afternoon rain;4;3;ENE;41;82%;100%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny, cool;15;7;Partly sunny, cool;15;9;E;7;51%;2%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;A shower or two;13;7;Partly sunny;17;6;SE;10;61%;1%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Increasing clouds;3;-16;Clouding up;3;-7;ESE;13;27%;6%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;12;9;Periods of rain;12;5;SE;8;72%;91%;1

Vienna, Austria;Abundant sunshine;16;-1;Sunny and mild;18;3;N;9;39%;0%;4

Vientiane, Laos;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;A t-storm in spots;32;23;NE;8;69%;73%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Fog, then sun;14;-1;Mild with sunshine;14;2;NW;15;59%;3%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Sunny and mild;16;0;Sunny and warm;17;0;N;9;44%;0%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;20;17;A t-storm around;21;16;ENE;9;84%;55%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A stray thunderstorm;28;26;Mostly cloudy;33;24;SSW;13;51%;33%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny intervals;9;-2;Cloudy and chilly;6;-2;NE;7;55%;76%;1

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

Updated : 2022-03-22 21:53 GMT+08:00

