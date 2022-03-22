Taiwanese pessimistic about prospect of US sending troops to help defend nation in case of war: Pollster

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Seeing the scenes of Ukrainians fighting against the invading Russian military has made Taiwanese less hopeful of American support for Taiwan in case of a war, which is reflected in the results of the latest poll by the Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation (TPOF).

The poll showed that 10.5% of those surveyed firmly believe the U.S. will help defend Taiwan in case of a Chinese invasion; 24% said they somewhat believe so, 26.5% said they don’t fully believe so, 29.4% said they do not believe so at all, and 9.6% had no comment or refused to answer.

TPOF Chairman You Ying-lung (游盈隆) said the responses to the same question in October last year were very different from this most recent one. Back then, as many as 65% of those surveyed believed the U.S. would send troops to defend Taiwan, and only 29% did not think so.

Further analysis of the two polls indicates that the number of Taiwanese who believe the U.S. will deploy boots on the ground in Taiwan if a war broke out has dropped by 30.5 percentage points.

Meanwhile, the number of those who believe the U.S. will not do so has risen by 27.4 percentage points, You said, adding that in just six months, the situation has turned from being very optimistic about America standing in solidarity with Taiwan to being very pessimistic.

In response to a question about whether they believe the Japan Self-Defense Force will help defend Taiwan in case of a Chinese invasion, 13.4% of those surveyed said they firmly believe so, 29.7% somewhat believe so, 23.1% don’t fully believe so, 25.5% don’t believe so at all, while 8.3% had no comments or refused to answer.

You said that it is ironic Taiwanese have more trust in Japan than in America with regard to helping defend Taiwan.

The poll was conducted via telephone interviews on March 14 and 15, 2022. A total of 1,077 people older than 20 years old and living in Taiwan were interviewed. The poll has a 95% confidence rating, with a 2.99 % margin of error.