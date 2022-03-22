Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Italian cyclist 'OK' after collapsing at Catalonia Volta

By Associated Press
2022/03/22 18:02
Italian cyclist 'OK' after collapsing at Catalonia Volta

MADRID (AP) — Italian cyclist Sonny Colbrelli was “conscious and feeling OK” a day after collapsing at the end of the first stage of the Catalonia Volta, his team said Tuesday.

Team Bahrain Victorious said Colbrelli “has since been in touch with family and friends as he recovers at the hospital.”

The team said he will undergo further medical tests to “discover the cause of yesterday’s incident” in which he collapsed after crossing the line in the final sprint. Colbrelli finished the stage in second place.

Spanish media said CPR was performed on the 31-year-old rider after he fell unconscious.

“All cardiac tests carried out last night showed no signs of concern or compromised functions,” the team said.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-03-22 20:18 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan firm donates NT$1 million in drones to Ukraine military
Taiwan firm donates NT$1 million in drones to Ukraine military
Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: FSB whistleblower
Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: FSB whistleblower
Filipino cyclist killed by drunk driver in New Taipei
Filipino cyclist killed by drunk driver in New Taipei
The Taiwan Territorial Defense Force needs you
The Taiwan Territorial Defense Force needs you
Towards a truly terrifying Taiwan Territorial Defense Force
Towards a truly terrifying Taiwan Territorial Defense Force
It’s time to open up Taiwan’s reserves to foreign workers
It’s time to open up Taiwan’s reserves to foreign workers
Bus driver in central Taiwan receives passenger complaint for leaving bus to buy lunch
Bus driver in central Taiwan receives passenger complaint for leaving bus to buy lunch
Police pinpoint source of metal object that killed south Taiwan teacher
Police pinpoint source of metal object that killed south Taiwan teacher
Drunk driver who fatally struck Filipino cyclist released on bail in New Taipei
Drunk driver who fatally struck Filipino cyclist released on bail in New Taipei
Taiwan naval cadets enrolled in US Coast Guard Academy
Taiwan naval cadets enrolled in US Coast Guard Academy