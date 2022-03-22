Anti-Hypertensive Drugs and Therapeutics Market Report 2022 Spotlighted Dominant Players – Novartis AG, Pfizer, Sanofi S.A

Global Anti-Hypertensive Drugs and Therapeutics Market Report Research Outline:

Top Key Players of Anti-Hypertensive Drugs and Therapeutics Industry:

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi S.A

Johnson & Johnson Ltd.

Daiichi – Sankyo

Merck & Co.

AstraZeneca Plc.

Ranbaxy Laboratories Limited

Lupin Limited

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Key Segment Covered in the Anti-Hypertensive Drugs and Therapeutics Market Report:

Global Anti-Hypertensive Drugs and Therapeutics Market Segmentation:

Global anti-hypertensive drugs and therapeutics market segmentation by therapeutics:

Diuretics

Angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs)

Angiotensin converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors

Beta blockers

Alpha blockers

Calcium channel blockers

Renin inhibitors

Vasodilators

Key Geographical Regions For Anti-Hypertensive Drugs and Therapeutics Market:

The location of stores will also impact sales, especially in areas that are difficult to reach or have less traffic because the company can control the customer experience to sell more products.

Region 1: North America( US, Canada)

Region 2: Europe( Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Region 3: Asia Pacific( China, Japan, South Korea, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Region 4: Latin America( Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Region 5: Middle East & Africa ( GCC, South Africa, Israel, Rest of MEA)

Anti-Hypertensive Drugs and Therapeutics Market Research Scope:

Forecast Period: 2023-2031

Actual Year: 2022

Historical Data Available for: 2015-2021

