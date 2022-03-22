BGMS (Blood Glucose Monitoring System) Market 2021 Analysis Trend, Applications, Industry Chain Structure, Growth, and Forecast to 2030

The global BGMS (Blood Glucose Monitoring System) market was valued at 383.75 Million USD in 2020 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.17% from 2020 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

BGMS (Blood Glucose Monitoring System) Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market.

This report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. Census Bureau reports the recovering of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for BGMS (Blood Glucose Monitoring System).

Blood glucose monitoring is the use of a glucose meter for testing the concentration of glucose in the blood. Particularly important in diabetes management, a blood glucose test is typically performed by piercing the skin (typically, on the finger) to draw blood, then applying the blood to a chemically active disposable `test-strip`. Different manufacturers use different technology, but most systems measure an electrical characteristic, and use this to determine the glucose level in the blood. The test is usually referred to as capillary blood glucose.In this report, we study blood glucose test strips and blood glucose meter. Along with the development of Chinese domestic technology, there is a lot Chinese local manufacturer can produce Blood Glucose Monitoring System, with the increasing demand, more and more manufactures will go into Blood Glucose Monitoring System industry. The classification of Blood Glucose Monitoring System includes Blood Glucose Test Strips and Blood Glucose Meter, and the revenue proportion of Blood Glucose Test Strips in 2019 is about 86%. Blood Glucose Monitoring System is widely used in Hospital and Household. The most proportion of Blood Glucose Monitoring System is used in household, and the sales proportion is about 80% in 2019. North America is the largest consumer, with a market share nearly 32% in 2019. Following North America, Europe is the second largest sales place with the sales market share of 31%. Market competition is intense. Roche, LifeScan, Abbott, Ascensia, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers.

By Market Verdors:

Roche

LifeScan

Abbott

Ascensia

ARKRAY

I-SENS

Omron

B. Braun

77 Elektronika

AgaMatrix

ALL Medicus

Terumo

Sinocare

Yicheng

Yuwell

Acon

By Types:

Blood Glucose Test Strips

Blood Glucose Meter

By Applications:

Hospital

Household

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

