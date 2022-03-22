Taiwan highlights challenges on World Water Day

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — On World Water Day (March 22), the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) identified climate change, the rising use of water by the high-tech industry, and the country’s geographic location as Taiwan’s main challenges.

The issues highlight the importance of water conservation, with the ministry’s Water Resources Agency (WRA) praising 25 companies and institutions for conserving a total of 21 million tons of water last year, amounting to the annual water consumption of 6,636 households, CNA cited the WRA as saying.

Conserving water is about more than just saving a bit of money; it is becoming a key factor in maintaining competitiveness through sustainability, according to MOEA officials. They also said they expect Tuesday’s award winners to set an example and influence other businesses to make a contribution to the environment.

Following a major drought last year, the government intensified its efforts to find new sources of water but also conserve more. It is also working on a project to transfer water from northern Taiwan to the Hsinchu area, which is expected to be completed in 2026.