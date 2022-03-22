Alexa
4 NT$10 million prizes from November-December receipt lottery still unclaimed

MOF reminds winners last day to claim outstanding prizes is May 5

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/22 18:07
Winning numbers for November-December receipt lottery

Winning numbers for November-December receipt lottery (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Finance (MOF) has said that four NT$10 million (US$350,000) and nine NT$2 million prizes from the November-December receipt lottery remained unclaimed as of Sunday (March 20), urging lucky winners to come forward.

As the winning numbers for receipts issued in the January-February period will be announced on Friday (March 25), the ministry reminded the public that the last day for winners to claim the prizes for receipts from November and December is May 5 and warned winners not to forget to reap the windfall.

The ministry added that the four jackpot-winning receipts include a NT$29 receipt for using the FoodPanda delivery service, one for a NT$59 purchase of food and other goods at a 7-Eleven convenience store in Taoyuan City’s Zhongli District, one NT$115 receipt for two beverages from a White Alley drink shop in Douliu City, Yunlin County, and one NT$699 receipt for a Chunghwa Telecom bill issued by that company’s Taoyuan office.
Ministry of Finance
receipt lottery
winning numbers

