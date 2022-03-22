More Taiwanese think Japan will join war if China invades than US

Troops from Japan Self-Defense Forces' infantry unit march during annual SDF ceremony at Asaka Base, Japan, on Oct. 23, 2016. (Reuters photo) Troops from Japan Self-Defense Forces' infantry unit march during annual SDF ceremony at Asaka Base, Japan, on Oct. 23, 2016. (Reuters photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, a new poll released on Tuesday (March 22) revealed that 43% of respondents think Japan would intervene if China invades Taiwan, while only 35% believe the U.S. would become militarily involved.

In the latest survey by the Taiwan Public Opinion Foundation (TPOF, 台灣民意基金會), respondents were asked if they believe the U.S. military would help defend Taiwan in the event of such an invasion, 55.9% said they do not believe it would, while 34.5% said they do think the country would step in. Meanwhile, 48.6% said they do not believe Japan would intervene on Taiwan's behalf, while 43.1% said they think it would.

When asked if they are worried about whether Taiwan would have to face an invasion by People's Liberation Army (PLA) forces alone, 59.7% said they are concerned and 37.5% said they are not. As to whether Taiwan has the ability to fight off a PLA invasion alone, 78% said it's impossible and 15.8% said it is possible.

Presented with the question of whether they sympathize with Ukraine for fighting on its own, 87.2% said they sympathized with the country, while only 6.1% were not sympathetic. Regarding Taiwan's sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, 64.4% support them, while only 23.6% are opposed.

A 73.2% majority said they feel the Russian invasion of Ukraine is unjustified, while a minority of 10.4% responded that they think it was.

Asked whether Taiwan's current mandatory four-month military conscription is adequate, 76.8% said it is not, while 14.8% deemed it to be reasonable. When asked if the conscription period should be extended to "at least one year," 75.9% agreed and 17.8% disagreed.

The survey was conducted for the TPOF by Focus Survey Research (山水民意研究公司) from March 14-15. The poll gathered valid responses via telephone from 1,077 adults aged 20 and had a sampling error of plus or minus 2.99% with a confidence level of 95%.